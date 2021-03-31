Report: DeMarcus Cousins Will Join The Clippers In The Coming Days

DeMarcus Cousins has not been the force this season that he used to be earlier in his career. Before he was waived by the Houston Rockets, Cousins shot less than 40 percent from the field while averaging career lows in points and rebounds. A mix of injuries and an inability to find the right fit have led to Cousins seeking out his fourth team in the last three seasons — he was technically part of the Lakers’ championship team last season, but an ACL injury sidelined him for the entire season.

Cousins’ career could be at the point of no return if he doesn’t find a landing spot soon, but one team is willing to give him a shot. According to reports, the Clippers are reportedly interested in signing Cousins to a 10-day contract, and he’ll join the team after he clears COVID testing protocols.

The Los Angeles Clippers plan to sign center DeMarcus Cousins, pending clearance of NBA health and safety protocols, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2021

This could be an interesting spot for Cousins. While he hasn’t been impressive this season, there would be no need for Cousins to do too much on the Clippers. They have plenty of players who can create with the ball in their hands like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, and Nicolas Batum, and thanks to the play of Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka, he presumably will not be asked to play major minutes.

With this being a 10-day contract, it’s obviously low risk for the Clippers, but it will be essential for Cousins to prove that he still has something in the tank. If he can make it work, it’s not hard to foresee the 30-year-old big man using this signing as a chance to land somewhere next season.