Update: Derrick Rose Will Require Surgery After Medial Meniscus Tear In Right Knee

UPDATE: According to reports, the Bulls have updated the status of Derrick Rose after he underwent MRI testing today. He has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee and will require surgery, with no timetable on his return.

Adrian Wojnarowski has more from Yahoo! Sports on the choice Rose and Bulls will have to make about which type of surgery he’ll undergo:

The Bulls announced Rose will be out indefinitely after he had an MRI Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles that revealed a tear to his right medial meniscus. If Rose decides to reattach the meniscus â€“ usually the route taken by young players â€“ he’s expected to miss the rest of the regular season. To clip off the meniscus is a riskier long-term issue, but could have Rose back in one to two months. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook suffered a torn right lateral meniscus in the Western Conference playoffs in April, and had the procedure to reattach it. He finally returned early this season.

Grantland’s Zache Lowe tweeted out the differences between a lateral mensicus tear â€” the one suffered by Westbrook â€” and the medial meniscus tear suffered by Rose.

Medical experts have typically considered medial meniscus tears (the one Rose has) less serious than lateral tears. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 23, 2013

But we'll have to learn the specifics of Rose's injury — whether they can mend it, whether they'll have to trim some of the meniscus, etc. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 23, 2013

So do the Bulls clip off the medial meniscus â€” further endangering Rose long-term, but getting him back on the court this year â€” or do they reattach the mensicus and he sits out yet another season?

Unlike Rose's torn ACL, Bulls won't wait on this surgery because no "prehab" needed or wait for swelling to subside. Should happen soon. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 24, 2013

The only positive note â€” as mentioned by Lowe â€” is it was a medial meniscus tear (inside of the knee), rather than a lateral meniscus tear (on the outside of the knee, which helps the knee’s ability to move laterally).

This is just awful. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Rose and his teammates and family in Chicago.

EARLIER: Derrick Rose left the Blazers game Friday night with 3:20 remaining in the third quarter, grasping his right knee. Rose tore his left ACL in the first game of the 2012 NBA Playoffs and missed the entire 2012-13 season rehabilitating.

Rose was taken to the Bulls’ locker-room in the third, and midway through the fourth the team announced he would not return. Derrick was unable to put any weight on the injured right leg as he was escorted back in Portland. At the time of the injury, Rose had scored 20 points and dished 5 assists, but he needed the help of an assistant and trainer to get back to the locker-room.

The Bulls play the Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday and their franchise point guard will have an MRI test administrated after traveling to LA with the team.

Tom Thibodeau saying in postgame presser that Rose will have an MRI in Los Angeles, where Bulls will play Clippers Sunday. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) November 23, 2013

Thibs is obviously concerned about Rose. Says it was a non contact injury. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 23, 2013

Thibs just kept talking about concern he felt for Rose. Eerily similar scene to May 2012. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 23, 2013

“@chicagobulls: Thibodeau on Rose, who will have an MRI tomorrow: "He has pain and he felt like he couldn't push off his right knee."” — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) November 23, 2013

Bulls PR says Rose will not speak to the media tonight. Still getting treatment. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 23, 2013

Taj Gibson said he talked to Rose and said Rose had positive attitude. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 23, 2013

Hope Drose is ok… — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 23, 2013

We agree with Jamal Crawford‘s sentiment, and hope Rose’s positive attitude â€” as relayed by Taj Gibson â€” is a sign he did not just tear the ACL on the other knee; he knows what a torn ACL feels like. Rose won’t talk to the media as he’s still receiving treatment, but it’s being reported he’s on crutches and was obviously in pain when headed back to the showers.

What do you think?

