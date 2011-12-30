Report: Derrick Rose To Sign $250 Million Deal With adidas

It started as an anecdote in Adrian Wojnarowski’s piece about how Michael Jordan‘s shadow hangs over the new NBA season, and now looks like it’s about to become a reality. A week after Derrick Rose signed a five-year, $94.8 million contract extension with the Bulls, adidas looks like they’re about to pay the 23-year-old MVP a ridiculous $250 million over 10 years.
One industry source insisted to ESPN.com this week that Rose’s new shoe deal with adidas will easily crack nine figures and could legitimately approach the $250 million range – as in $25 million annually over a 10-year span – in what is known in the shoe game as a “lifetime” deal.
How can the reigning MVP possibly command those kind of dollars as a shoe endorser? Here’s how: Rose, as it was explained to me, is adidas’ only counter to Kobe Bryant in China. I’m told Rose already outsells LeBron James there.
Wow. If this deal goes down, Rose would most likely become the highest-paid shoe endorser in the NBA. I say most likely, because no one technically knows how much LeBron re-upped with Nike for in 2010 after his seven-year, $93 million deal from May 2003 expired.
Last year, I was told by an industry insider that Nike had Rose’s contract expiration with adidas circled on their calendar ever since he spurned them in the summer of 2008. Props to adidas for doing whatever it takes to keep their guy.
DAMN….Great deal.
$250 million??? It make your face get ugly every time you say it. And the Tribune had the nerve to say he’s not a role model…
Guess Adidas is done giving out lifetime contracts…
Might also be their way of saying “don’t let Dwight Howard come to Chicago”… lol
Oh man, wait til the groupies here this!!!
D12 must be jealous
WHAT!!!!!!?
If thats the case, then he should give the Bulls back some of that $94Mill so we can sign other players. $250Mill? that shyt cray
I’m glad Young’n is getting his money though. He deserves every bit of it.
and to celebrate he went out and RAPED the CLippers tonight lol.
our worls is crazy, everytime i read stuff like this, man thats hard to believe, so much money for just a ballplayer i know one of the best but this is crazy….
This a ton of money to DRose but dude deserves it. 1 of the most humble NBA Stars out. Look out for the groupies DRose haha
drose is a humble guy..sure..hes got style..hes a great player..nooo question..
but u guys shouldnt say that a human “deserves” that much money..im in china right now..a normal waiter gets like 150 dollar a month..u know what i mean..nothing against drose..but if he deserves 250 over 10yrs..a waiter should get like 50’000 a month too..or even more…
I wonder how many pairs of shoes it takes for adidas to get their money back.
D Rose making it RAIN
Well deserved, hope he invests wisely.
Why everytime an athlete sign a big deal like this its always those people that say good for them but teachers only make 40,000 a year and a basketball player is making 25million a year. Lets see their is only 450 pro ball players in the NBA, the same NBA that generates billions of dollars a year. Now teachers do their job but their are millions of teachers in the world no one is going to accept higher taxes so that teachers can get 1million each. If people have a problem with athletes making money do what other people do and just not support it and be quiet.
MVP…well deserved. Way to go D.Rose.
@Mojo
“Now teachers do their job but their are millions of teachers in the world no one is going to accept higher taxes so that teachers can get 1million each”
Maybe that^ is the problem. People are willing to pay higher taxes to have NBA stadiums built (Taxes pay for the stadiums), but won’t pay for better teaching of their children. Makes perfect sense doesn’t it?
You should watch the movie “Waiting for superman”. It may help enlighten you a little bit on this subject.
$250 million sounds a bit high…but I like to believe Adidas did their homework. On a related note, I just about bought myself a pair of Adizero Rose Crazy Lights before I went with Nike’s Hyperfuse.
thank god im not the only one thinkin a little bit farther…