Report: Derrick Rose Will Miss The Rest Of The Season After Surgery

Derrick Rose has successfully undergone surgery to repair the medial meniscus tear in his right knee. According to a Bulls press release announcing the completion of the surgery, Rose is now done for the season. Initially, Rose injured his right knee on a horrible Friday night in Portland.

There had been some debate about whether Rose might remove some or all of the medial meniscus, which would cut the recovery time down and allow Rose to return to the team again later this year. But Rose and the Bulls played it safe and chose to reattach the medial meniscus, which many had already predicted would knock him out for the year. That prediction has come true, and after Rose missed all of the 2012-13 season with an ACL tear on his left knee, a right knee medial meniscus tear has knocked him out of the 2013-14 season after he played in just 10 games.

Rose was just starting to get his game back to where it was before the ACL tear when he went down during a non-contact play in Portland. He averaged 15.9 points and 4.3 assists in 31.1 minutes per game this season before the tear. Thoughts and prayers go out to Rose and his family as he attempts a second comeback from another devastating knee injury.

The Bulls obviously have a lot of questions they have to answer now that Rose is done for the year, but none of them will be whether Rose returns this season. He’s done.

Luol Deng is on an expiring contract, and the Bulls can still amnesty Carlos Boozer‘s deal this summer, so the future of this current iteration of the Bulls is very much in doubt, and Rose may be returning to a different supporting cast when he returns next season.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.