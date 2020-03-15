Report: Pistons Forward Christian Wood Tested Positive For Coronavirus

A pair of NBA players were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive on Wednesday night — making him the first person to receive the diagnosis in an event that led to the NBA suspending the season for at least a month — and one day later, we learned of a positive test by one of his teammates, Donovan Mitchell.

On Saturday evening, we learned of a third test in the Association, only this one did not belong to someone who calls Utah home. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood tested positive, and in a bit of good news, Wood isn’t showing symptoms and is “doing well.”

Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert on Saturday night before a career-high 32 on Wednesday. Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2020

As Charania mentioned, Wood squared off against Gobert prior to the big man receiving a positive test on Wednesday, but it must be stressed that it’s unclear whether or not Wood got it from going up against Gobert or somewhere else. The Pistons were, however, on the list of five teams that were told to self-quarantine following Gobert’s diagnosis, and earlier on Tuesday, one of those teams, the Toronto Raptors, announced that none of their players tested positive for coronavirus.

Wood has been a productive player for the Pistons this season, averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game. As is the case with Gobert, Mitchell, and everyone who gets coronavirus, here’s to hoping it does not spread to anyone Wood knows and it gets out of his system soon.