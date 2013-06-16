Report: Doc Rivers Informed Clippers Won’t Deal, He’s Prepared to Stay with Celtics

How quickly things change. The day started with what seemed like the legitimate prospect of the Celtics and Clippers working out a massive deal to relocate Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Doc Rivers to L.A.

Not so fast. According to Brad Turner, Clips beat writer for the L.A. Times, the Clips have informed Rivers that they are not going to accept any of the Celtics offers to bring him, KG and eventually Pierce (after he would be bought out by Boston) in exchange for various potential deals that almost all seemed to include DeAndre Jordan.

Turner says that Rivers, now that the Clips lure is gone, is prepared to stay in Boston. That doesn’t necessarily seem to be what Doc wants.

