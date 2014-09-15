Report: Don’t Rule Out Oklahoma City Thunder Trading For Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo may or may not have made a trade request to the Boston Celtics, but it’s safe to say he wants out of Beantown regardless. And according to one national writer, the Oklahoma City Thunder are a realistic destination for the disgruntled Celtics star.
In a recent Q&A with SBNation’s CelticsBlog, Sean Deveney of Sporting News hardly rules out the chance of Rondo teaming in the Thunder backcourt with Russell Westbrook.
Q: …are there any teams out there that might be in the Rondo market that we haven’t talked a lot about?
A: The Thunder could be one to watch. They have pieces to shed in a sign-and-trade, and a Russell Westbrook-Rondo backcourt would be fascinating. Might not work financially, but it’s a possibility…
Pump the brakes, OKC fans – this is pure conjecture. Deveney mentions no inside information while offering this juicy nugget, and his uncertainty that the Celtics and Thunder could make it work under the cap support the apparent notion that he was speaking off-cuff. For the record, though, the finances are delicate but would indeed work if Boston and Oklahoma City were intent on making a deal involving Rondo.
The crux of this pipedream’s problem is that neither team is likely interested in such a trade. The Thunder could offer the expiring deal of Kendrick Perkins and super-sub Reggie Jackson to the Celtics for Rondo and just barely skirt the luxury tax, a deal that actually makes relative sense for Boston because it would control Jackson’s rights in restricted free agency next summer.
But a backcourt pairing of Rondo and Westbrook, no matter how enticing given their starry names, is simply mismatched. Oklahoma City’s only playoff problem – other than injuries, of course – has been a lack of scoring and floor-spacing around Westbrook and Kevin Durant, two deficiencies that Rondo would hardly solve. Along those same lines, Rondo is easily at his best with the ball in his hands; what’s the point of further limiting the touches of transcendent talents like Westbrook and Durant?
The other end of the floor would also pose issues. Both Rondo and Westbrook have solid reputations as defenders, but both are prone to gambling and bouts of general apathy. There’s certainly in which the Thunder take a step back on defense with Rondo in tow.
Is a Boston-Oklahoma City Rondo trade possible? Sure, but it’s still a far-fetched proposal. Until smoke of such a deal becomes anything more than entertaining speculation, proceed accordingly.
What do you think?
I think if the rondo from 2010-2011 comes out and starts playing to start the season then the C’s can get alot more then reggie jackson but thats just me.
Kevin Durant should go to Washington in 2016 then convince or trade for DeMarcus Cousin. John Wall can complement KD better than Westbrook
I think there’s a good chance he could go to Washington. He would be going back home like LeBron. Wall and Beal are good players to build around a star like KD.
Not sure if Westbrook and Rondo’s egos would work well together. Both guys want to be the “man.”
And neither would actually be the man.
Exactly.
I doubt a Westbrook & Rondo combo would work. Of the two, Rondo would be the best fit since he’s smarter, more disciplined (as far as running a team goes anyway), and the superior defender/rebounder but since he likes to start shit and run his mouth, he could be ebola, fuck a cancer. Russell’s already been documented fucking up plays and then raging and blaming others for his mistakes, which can be monster game killers. In the end there can be only one and the smarter would be Rondo.
Isn’t it crazy how many players in this league have all world talent, but come with sooooo much baggage. What I would propose instead however is a Rondo for Russell swap. Because at least with Rondo on the court, you know it would be KD getting the ball in a close game, rather than Westbrook firing up contested shots
Yep. The worst player to deal with that has baggage and or is a fucking idiot is a guard, more specifically a point guard, since they have the most access to the ball and are the first line of defense. They can singlehandedly ruin games, if not entire teams if they’re on some bullshit like playing the game by Facebook instead of a playbook, if they don’t have a goddamned clue about how to play, are lazy, are selfish and or are just plain assholes.
That first sentence turned me off so much that I stopped reading there. That’s just a straight contradiction