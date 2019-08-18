Dwight Howard And The Lakers Reportedly Have ‘Mutual Interest’ In A Reunion

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers have a gigantic hole at center following DeMarcus Cousins suffering a torn ACL during an offseason workout, as JaVale McGee is currently the only five the team has on the roster. With few options internally, the Lakers would need to look to the free agent and/or trade market for some help, and according to reports, they might decide with signing someone who is familiar with the purple and gold.

Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated reported on Saturday that Dwight Howard’s name was being thrown around as a possible Boogie replacement in L.A.

A name I’m hearing the Lakers are seriously interested in after the Boogie Cousins injury: Dwight Howard. The Grizzlies haven’t bought him out yet, but he’s not expected to play in Memphis this season. Javale McGee is the only other center on LA’s roster. — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) August 17, 2019

One day later and it turns out there’s a chance this could come to fruition. Shams Charania of The Athletic brought word that not only is there mutual interest between the two sides in a reunion, but the expectation is that Los Angeles is going to request permission to speak to Howard sometime soon.