Dwight Howard And The Lakers Reportedly Have ‘Mutual Interest’ In A Reunion

Associate Editor
08.18.19

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers have a gigantic hole at center following DeMarcus Cousins suffering a torn ACL during an offseason workout, as JaVale McGee is currently the only five the team has on the roster. With few options internally, the Lakers would need to look to the free agent and/or trade market for some help, and according to reports, they might decide with signing someone who is familiar with the purple and gold.

Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated reported on Saturday that Dwight Howard’s name was being thrown around as a possible Boogie replacement in L.A.

One day later and it turns out there’s a chance this could come to fruition. Shams Charania of The Athletic brought word that not only is there mutual interest between the two sides in a reunion, but the expectation is that Los Angeles is going to request permission to speak to Howard sometime soon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#Dwight Howard
TAGSDWIGHT HOWARDLA LAKERS
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP