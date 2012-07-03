Report: Dwight Howard Might End Up A Net After All

The Brooklyn Nets’ attempts to improve its roster are not stopping with Joe Johnson. Not only is ESPN’s Chris Broussard reporting that the Joe Johnson trade is no longer contingent on Deron Williams re-signing with the Nets, but also that Brooklyn is back involved in talks with the Magic to acquire Dwight Howard.

While this is only a preliminary discussion, the trade currently on the table would send Howard to the Nets and Brook Lopez, Kris Humphries, MarShon Brooks and the Nets’ first round picks in 2013, 2015 and 2017 to Orlando. The Atlanta Hawks initially demanded Brooks in the Joe Johnson deal, but they eventually relented. So clearly that win by the Nets is putting them in an even better position to acquire Dwight Howard.

For the Magic, this seems like they’re getting .25 cents on the dollar. If the Brooklyn eventually form its own Big Three with Howard, Williams and Johnson, those first round picks will quickly depreciate in value. So really they’re only getting Lopez, Brooks and Humphries. However this all ends up turning out, it’s seeming more and more likely that the Magic have no legs to stand on at the negotiating table – everyone knows they’ll have to trade Howard, so the leverage is with the rest of the league.

Would you make this Howard trade if you were the Magic GM?

