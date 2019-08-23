



Getty Image

Dwight Howard is returning to Los Angeles. According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Howard, who famously forced a trade from the Orlando Magic to the Lakers during the 2012 offseason and spent one tumultuous year in L.A., will don the purple and gold for the second time in his career.

Dwight Howard is finalizing contract buyout with Memphis and plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers as free agent, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2019

Dwight Howard’s agent, Charles Briscoe of Briscoe Sports Group, has completed buyout with Grizzlies officials, and Howard will sign with the Lakers once he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2019

The report was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who says that Howard will get a non-guaranteed deal with the franchise.

Dwight Howard's deal with the Lakers will be non-guaranteed, league source tells ESPN. Howard had several meetings with Lakers officials, and they'll give him a chance to show he's made changes in how he conducts himself. Lakers players were involved in process. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2019

Lakers are entering a Howard partnership with caution. For years, he's talked about making changes in how he interacts with coaches and teammates. He's still saying those things now, but the ability to cut him without cost keeps leverage with organization. https://t.co/Q7i5NcAtJA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2019





The Lakers were in the market for a center following presumed starter DeMarcus Cousins tearing his ACL during an offseason workout. Rumblings started to swirl that Howard was a potential option, along with free agent big man Joakim Noah and Marreese Speights, who played in China last season. The trio were brought in over the last two days for workouts, according to reports.

Speights has had his workout. Lakers will meet later on to discuss everything, and decide whether to move forward with any of these players. https://t.co/Y88Xjug0k3 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) August 23, 2019

Howard missed most of last season following surgery to correct a nerve issue. He suited up in nine games for the Washington Wizards, averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game, and was traded to the Grizzlies during the offseason for C.J. Miles. It was expected that Howard would head elsewhere following a trade or a buyout, and despite his less-than-stellar year with the organization, that place will be the Lakers.

It stands to reason that Howard can be a productive player in limited minutes if he focuses on protecting the rim, rebounding, and acting as a lethal role man on pick-and-rolls with LeBron James. But as is always the case when Howard heads to a new city, time will ultimately tell if he’s able to get the job done.