Report: Dwight Howard Wins His Third-Straight Defensive Player Of The Year Award

No one in the history of the NBA has ever been awarded the Defensive Player of the Year three consecutive seasons. Until now. Orlando’s Dwight Howard, fresh off an insane 46-point, 19-rebound performance in the Magic’s Game 1 loss to Atlanta, is set to become the first to ever do it as sources say he has once again been given the D.P.O.T.Y. The Magic will make the announcement official today during a 1:30 p.m. ET news conference.
Howard, who averaged 14.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and a career-high 1.3 steals, anchored a Magic defense that finished third in the entire league in defensive efficiency at 99.1 (the number of points a team allows per 100 possession). Just by going off the eye test, Howard should’ve received every single vote allocated to the award. Seriously check out the other main guys in Orlando’s rotation: Jameer Nelson, Jason Richardson, Hedo Turkoglu, Ryan Anderson, Brandon Bass, Gilbert Arenas. We could keep going, but the point is that combine all of those guys together and maybe you come out with one, or two, decent defensive players. But with Howard around the rim, everything changes.
Some other players have had excellent, under-the-radar defensive seasons, namely guys like Andre Iguodala and Tony Allen, but Howard is in a class by himself.
This will be just another bullet in the chamber of Howard’s MVP case. But lets not really get into that (considering Derrick Rose is showing nearly every night that he is every bit as important to his team). Lets appreciate it for what it is: an NBA-record from a player who just keeps getting better.
Critics have long pointed out that Howard isn’t as great as he should be. But as these awards pile up, he’s entering the discussion of greatest defensive players of all-time.
How impressive is this? Is Dwight Howard one of the greatest defensive players ever?
A well deserved award for Dwight. He’s been doing his thing for years now, and now, he’s carrying even the offense, it’s amazing that he’s STILL IS the best defensive player out there.
Now if the only other Magic players (Meer, you get a pass) can fucking convince themselves the playoffs already started, then we’re good to go.
LOL – The eye test…
In order for Dwight to win the MVP, there has to be a legit challenger to the DPOY award. That way people can see that there are other guys trying to do what he does on defense but just can’t get on his level. The second piece to the puzzle is that he needs to have a DOMINANT offensive season.
As the sayin goes, “Good defense; better offense.” Dwight needs to up his scoring even more next year. Basically make free throws but he has to find a way to drop 35 at least once a week. If not, you’ll see Lebron James jump up and get a DPOY because it is boring to give the same guy the award even if he deserves it.
Let Howard score 60 while the other players stand around and watch. Easy game plan for the Hawks…
He is jst a defensive machine, well deserved award. Congrats to Dwight Howard, God bless you and ur game evryday. He is jst the best out thre , May God bless Basketball Amen.
I expect the Hawks to just fold. Nelson showed up way too late. The other 4 guys on the court need to find someone way to stop getting jumpers shot in their face.
Not gonna lie, Horford was beasting Anderson/Bass on the left block whenever he felt like it.
For his size and athletism I think he is doing what is expected of him. 2.3 blocks a game really isn’t impressive. It’s not bad but it seems like that number should be higher. HE def deserved the award tho.
@Detroit Dave – Think about what you said… It really isn’t that impressive for him. How many other players averaged over 2 blocks a game in the past 5 years.
Think about a cornerback that is so good teams stop passing his way. With his skill people expect 16 ints (1 a game) but if people don’t throw his way and he only gets 6 a year, did he have a down year? Teams don’t attack Howard because of his skill so he ONLY gets 2 blocks a game. Compare him to the other greats if you want to, but the game is played on the perimeter nowadays.
Dikembe Mutombo once averaged 15 boards and 4 blocks, I dont understand why people are at awe with Howard’s 14 and 2.
@ First and Foremst
Bogus, J. McGhee, S. Ibaka, Dwight and Darko all avg over 2.0 blks per game
2009-10
Brendan Haywood, Dwight, Josh Smith and Bogus avg 2.0 blk per game
2008-09
Dwight, Birdman, Camby, Ronny Turiof and J. Oneal all avg 2.0 blks per gam
2007-08
7 over 2.0 blks per game
2006-07
10 over 2.0 blks per game
2005-2006
12 over 2.0 blks per game
@ first foremost, I did just see a stat that said Orlando gave up the least amount of points in the paint so you got a good point their my friend. (daps) But all I’m saying is that 14reb and 2blks are not otherwordly numbers. Hell Ben Wallace was doing it at 6’8.
Shaq averaged 13.9 reb and 3.5 blocks his rookie year and never even got the award. He has 12 seasons over 2.0 blocks per game and only has 2 All Defensive SECOND TEAM AWARDS
And we are comparing the max of 12 to how many players in the NBA? So yes, someone of his size and ability should get more blocks but how many times are people challenging him? With his ability to block shots, teams settle for jumpers. People underestimated Darko and he had a few games of 4-6 blocks. No one respects him. People challenge Bogut to test his elbow this year, clearly it is doing fine. Ibake and Mcgee get theirs.
The same way you expect him to get more, people expect Durant and Lebron to average 35 ppg. with their size and ability.
@ F&F
“but the game is played on the perimeter nowadays.”
Agreed, but teams are still taking the ball inside. The Raptors television team showed a graphic during one game that the Raptors are one of the league’s most blocked teams… yet they are primarily a 3-point shooting team. Their jumpshots aren’t getting blocked so one has to assume their layups are getting swatted. Considering the Orlando perimeter defenders can’t guard anyone 1-on-1 you’d expect a lot of opponents are getting into the lane.
“Teams don’t attack Howard because of his skill so he ONLY gets 2 blocks a game.”
So, opponents were just running into the lane vs Olajuwon? As I remember, teams avoided The Dream too.
“Compare him to the other greats if you want to…”
Compared to the greats, he’s not that great. He’s a very good center but up to this point in his career, he’s no better than Zo was. The greats faced other great centers in their prime. Zo battled Shaq when they were both in their primes. D-Howard is like chinese take-out food for Shaq… he’d eat Howard for dinner and still be hungry.
You gotta remember he averaged just over one steal per game as well. Not many centers do that. He won the award based bc he does alot of intangible things on the court defensively. Everytime someone goes to the rack they have to be aware of him. He changes shots every possession. For example Kendrick Perkins will probably never be in the running for defensive player of the year. But he was the anchor for the celtics defense and now the thunders. Its not about the numbers its about a players impact on the game.
Good job fellas – Olajuwon also played with 4x as many back to the basket centers that were the focal points of the offense. The opportunities where there, and he did take advantage of those pretty well. How many games is Howard guarding another big man who is camped out at 17 feet pump faking only to skip pass which leads to a floater over Howard, who came from the other side of the floor to alter the shot.
14 boards, yeah he could do better. K-Love playing under the rim outpaced him. The award is not only stats, how many teams change their offensive gameplan based on 1 player? Bynum changes games but only 20-25 minutes at a time, 40-55 games a season. Lebron, only on fastbreaks. Everyone else you pretty much deal with. The Lakers don’t give up a ton of inside buckets but they are big at every position, so that is more of a team effort.
Noah, if healthy would have challenged Howard. Basically playing the same role on the number 1 defense but Boozer stole his rebounds so on paper Noah doesn’t look that great.
Shaq right now can’t handle Howard or answer the door for some chinese take-out. Dwight came along at the right time. The award has to be given to somebody. Yao & Oden – hurt, Shaq-Jermaine – old, and the shift away from low post centers makes Howard relatively better than everyone else.
I’m with the dissenters here. The award had to go to somebody. Dwight deserved it this yr and he’s deserved it every yr he’s received it. But, in the grand scheme of things (e.g., the last 25 yrs of the NBA), Dwight simply isn’t the same caliber of defensive force that you’d see on a more regular basis in the 80s and early 90s before the game changed.
dwight howard will never ever become the league MVP…
Who’s gonna take this award from Dwight in the next 5 seasons?
seriously…
The man already won the award! Why are y’all still hating?!?
To that guy saying Mutombo averaged 15 rpg and 4 bpg:
I still think that Dikembe is the best defensive player I ever watched…
But Dwight is averaging numbers close to Dikembe’s… while carrying the offense of the Magic.
Props should be given on that fact alone.
Let Howard score 60 while the other players stand around and watch. I highly worshipped him…..
The lone 1st place vote was by a Celtic fan.
you’re a fool if you think defence can be measured simply based on stats… come on now
That’ll likely be the only hardware Dwight will be bringing home this season.