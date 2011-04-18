Report: Dwight Howard Wins His Third-Straight Defensive Player Of The Year Award

No one in the history of the NBA has ever been awarded the Defensive Player of the Year three consecutive seasons. Until now. Orlando’s Dwight Howard, fresh off an insane 46-point, 19-rebound performance in the Magic’s Game 1 loss to Atlanta, is set to become the first to ever do it as sources say he has once again been given the D.P.O.T.Y. The Magic will make the announcement official today during a 1:30 p.m. ET news conference.

Howard, who averaged 14.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and a career-high 1.3 steals, anchored a Magic defense that finished third in the entire league in defensive efficiency at 99.1 (the number of points a team allows per 100 possession). Just by going off the eye test, Howard should’ve received every single vote allocated to the award. Seriously check out the other main guys in Orlando’s rotation: Jameer Nelson, Jason Richardson, Hedo Turkoglu, Ryan Anderson, Brandon Bass, Gilbert Arenas. We could keep going, but the point is that combine all of those guys together and maybe you come out with one, or two, decent defensive players. But with Howard around the rim, everything changes.

Some other players have had excellent, under-the-radar defensive seasons, namely guys like Andre Iguodala and Tony Allen, but Howard is in a class by himself.

This will be just another bullet in the chamber of Howard’s MVP case. But lets not really get into that (considering Derrick Rose is showing nearly every night that he is every bit as important to his team). Lets appreciate it for what it is: an NBA-record from a player who just keeps getting better.

Critics have long pointed out that Howard isn’t as great as he should be. But as these awards pile up, he’s entering the discussion of greatest defensive players of all-time.

How impressive is this? Is Dwight Howard one of the greatest defensive players ever?

