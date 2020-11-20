Report: Enes Kanter Will Return To The Blazers In A Three-Team Trade

Enes Kanter is on his way back to the Portland Trail Blazers. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Boston Celtics, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Blazers have agreed to terms on a three-team trade involving a collection of picks — both in the future and retroactive to Wednesday night’s Draft — and players.

The two veteran players involved in the deal are Kanter, who Boston will send to Portland, and Mario Hezonja, who is headed to Memphis from the pacific northwest. Boston will also net a future pick from the Grizzlies, and in a move that was previously announced, TCU sharpshooter Desmond Bane will take his talents to Memphis.

Portland is acquiring Boston's Enes Kanter in a three-way deal with Memphis, sources tell ESPN. Memphis gets Mario Hezonjia and 30th pick (Desmond Bane) from draft night deal as part of trade too. Celtics get a future Memphis draft consideration. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020

As Wojnarowski pointed out, Kanter previously had a cup of coffee with Portland during the 2018-19 season, joining the franchise following a buyout from the New York Knicks and adding some frontcourt production.

Kanter returns to the Blazers, where he had a terrific stretch after signing as a buyout free agent in 2019: 13 points, 8.6 rebounds in 23 games. https://t.co/2bK5jvWE3F — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020

Kanter should provide some frontcourt reinforcements following Hassan Whiteside hitting unrestricted free agency this summer and while Zach Collins rehabs offseason ankle surgery. Hezonja and Bane give the Grizzlies a pair of wings, and while the former has struggled to consistently provide a scoring punch during his time in the league, the latter brings a sweet jumper — he hit 43.3 percent of his triples in college. It is unclear what pick Boston is getting back in the trade, but this is the latest in what has been a hectic day for them, as Gordon Hayward opted to not pick up the final year of his player option and is an unrestricted free agent.