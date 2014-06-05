Report: Flip Saunders To Coach Timberwolves

Current ‘Wolves GM Flip Saunders has decided to also assign himself the role of coach for the Timberwolves after an unsuccessful search to replace Rick Adelman. It will be a return to the sidelines of sorts; Saunders coached the T-Wolves from 1995-2005.

The AP’s Jon Krawczynski broke the story:

APNewsBreak: Flip Saunders is taking the head coaching job with the Minnesota Timberwolves. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) June 5, 2014

And added that Flip will possibly be grooming David Blatt or Sam Mitchell to replace him:

How long Flip stays in the job remains to be seen. Could bring on assistants to groom. Hearing will reach out to David Blatt, Sam Mitchell — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) June 5, 2014

As far as I know, decision for Flip comes with no set time for him coach and with neither Sam nor Sid designated as coach-in-waiting. — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) June 5, 2014

Flip will be formally announced as the coach in a press conference scheduled for tomorrow in Minnesota.

There’s also evidence, from the Star-Tribune‘s Jerry Zgoda that Chauncey Billups, a former player of Saunders’ in Detroit, might join the staff as an assistant, though that’s not confirmed since Billups is more interested in a front-office position when he retires.

Don't know yet if Chauncey Billups might become part of the staff as that coach-in-waiting. Have always heard he'd prefer front-office job — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) June 5, 2014

Here’s more from Zgoda:

As far as I know, there is no specified length of time that he’ll coach, although he has suggested before it would only be for a season or two if he did decide to coach. Flip’s staff is expected to include former Wolves players Sam Mitchell and Sidney Lowe, although I’m not certain yet if either is a coach-in-waiting to take the job next. No word if one of Flip’s former players, Chauncey Billups, will become that former coach-in-waiting and it’s likely Flip’s son Ryan will eventually join the staff. Flip and owner Glen Taylor met either this week and agreed that Saunders will coach after he had interviewed Mitchell, Lionel Hollins, Scott Skiles and nearly reach agreement with Memphis coach Dave Joerger before Joerger decided to stay in Memphis.

Next up on Flip’s plate is Ricky Rubio, and his negotiations for a contract extension, but the Spaniard is excited to play for Flip:

The Rubio camp is very excited w/ Flip. Had little interest in Joerger, a defensive-minded coach. Rubio contract talks begin soon. #twolves — Darren Wolfson (@DarrenWolfson) June 5, 2014

The T-Wolves have been saying they’d get to the Kevin Love situation when they had named a coach.

Timberwolves are discussing Kevin Love trade scenarios w/ teams, but made it clear deal's unlikely until they've hired a coach. sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) June 4, 2014

Now they’ve named a coach, so expect the Love rumors to intensify as the ‘Wolves look to unload him, or try and sell him on Flip as the coach this coming season:

Once Wolves hire coach, they'll likely try to sell Love again on a vision and direction. For now, his stance hasn't changed: He wants out. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) June 4, 2014

What do you think of Flip as coach?

