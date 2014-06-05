Report: Flip Saunders To Coach Timberwolves

06.05.14 4 years ago
Rick Adelman, Flip Saunders

Rick Adelman, Flip Saunders (photo. @MNTimberwolves)

Current ‘Wolves GM Flip Saunders has decided to also assign himself the role of coach for the Timberwolves after an unsuccessful search to replace Rick Adelman. It will be a return to the sidelines of sorts; Saunders coached the T-Wolves from 1995-2005.

The AP’s Jon Krawczynski broke the story:

And added that Flip will possibly be grooming David Blatt or Sam Mitchell to replace him:

Flip will be formally announced as the coach in a press conference scheduled for tomorrow in Minnesota.

There’s also evidence, from the Star-Tribune‘s Jerry Zgoda that Chauncey Billups, a former player of Saunders’ in Detroit, might join the staff as an assistant, though that’s not confirmed since Billups is more interested in a front-office position when he retires.

Here’s more from Zgoda:

As far as I know, there is no specified length of time that he’ll coach, although he has suggested before it would only be for a season or two if he did decide to coach.

Flip’s staff is expected to include former Wolves players Sam Mitchell and Sidney Lowe, although I’m not certain yet if either is a coach-in-waiting to take the job next.

No word if one of Flip’s former players, Chauncey Billups, will become that former coach-in-waiting and it’s likely Flip’s son Ryan will eventually join the staff.

Flip and owner Glen Taylor met either this week and agreed that Saunders will coach after he had interviewed Mitchell, Lionel Hollins, Scott Skiles and nearly reach agreement with Memphis coach Dave Joerger before Joerger decided to stay in Memphis.

Next up on Flip’s plate is Ricky Rubio, and his negotiations for a contract extension, but the Spaniard is excited to play for Flip:

The T-Wolves have been saying they’d get to the Kevin Love situation when they had named a coach.

Now they’ve named a coach, so expect the Love rumors to intensify as the ‘Wolves look to unload him, or try and sell him on Flip as the coach this coming season:

What do you think of Flip as coach?

