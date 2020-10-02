The Miami Heat are headed into Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals shorthanded, as starting center Bam Adebayo is out with a shoulder injury. The good news is the team reportedly thinks he’ll could be able to play in Game 3, but the bad news is that Adebayo will not be the only starter who can’t take the floor on Friday night.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Goran Dragic will not be able to play against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of this series, either. Dragic suffered a torn plantar fascia during Game 1, and while he was listed as doubtful to play in Game 2, reports indicated he was going to see how he felt before making a decision. Ultimately, however, it seems like he will be unable to give it a go.

Heat guard Goran Dragic (torn plantar fascia) has been ruled out of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Dragic is Miami’s second-leading postseason scorer at 19.9 points per game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 2, 2020

Dragic has looked like an All-Star caliber guard this postseason, and his absence has the potential to be devastating for Miami, regardless of whether Adebayo is able to return to the team at some point in the Finals. In his absence, perhaps the Heat will turn to more Jimmy Butler running the offense or rookie guard Kendrick Nunn, who performed well during the regular season, has fallen out of the rotation during the playoffs due to a battle with COVID-19, and played well in extended run at the end of Game 1.

Game 2 of the Finals tips off Friday night at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. The Lakers lead the series, 1-0, after an 18-point win on Wednesday night.