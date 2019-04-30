Gregg Popovich Is Reportedly Expected To Sign A Three-Year Contract With The Spurs

Associate Editor
04.30.19

Getty Image

Gregg Popovich is at the point in his coaching career where each season could end up being his last. With his contract coming to an end following the 2018-19 NBA season and responsibilities with USA Basketball on the horizon, there were questions if Popovich would call it a career following the San Antonio Spurs’ playoff ouster at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. But according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, we should expect to see Popovich back on the sidelines once next season rolls around.

According to Wojnarowski, once Popovich confirms that he’ll come back next year, the legendary coach will agree to a three-year deal with San Antonio. That does not, however, change the circumstances under which Popovich will operate, making decisions about his future on a year-by-year basis.

Via ESPN:

A Popovich contract extension has been a foregone conclusion for months, but the deal won’t change the fact that he will continue taking his coaching future on a year-to-year basis, league sources said. Spurs ownership believes he’s entitled to manage his future how he wishes, sources said.

Popovich met with the press on Monday and made serious allusions to the fact that he’s leaning towards returning for his 24th season as the Spurs’ head coach. He’ll turn 71 next season, and the responsibilities of coaching the national team weigh heavily on whomever has that job, but for at least the time being, Popovich’s love of tormenting sideline reporters coaching the Spurs will keep him in the NBA.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSGREGG POPOVICHNBA Playoffssan antonio spurs
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP