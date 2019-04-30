Getty Image

Gregg Popovich is at the point in his coaching career where each season could end up being his last. With his contract coming to an end following the 2018-19 NBA season and responsibilities with USA Basketball on the horizon, there were questions if Popovich would call it a career following the San Antonio Spurs’ playoff ouster at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. But according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, we should expect to see Popovich back on the sidelines once next season rolls around.

According to Wojnarowski, once Popovich confirms that he’ll come back next year, the legendary coach will agree to a three-year deal with San Antonio. That does not, however, change the circumstances under which Popovich will operate, making decisions about his future on a year-by-year basis.

Via ESPN:

A Popovich contract extension has been a foregone conclusion for months, but the deal won’t change the fact that he will continue taking his coaching future on a year-to-year basis, league sources said. Spurs ownership believes he’s entitled to manage his future how he wishes, sources said.

Popovich met with the press on Monday and made serious allusions to the fact that he’s leaning towards returning for his 24th season as the Spurs’ head coach. He’ll turn 71 next season, and the responsibilities of coaching the national team weigh heavily on whomever has that job, but for at least the time being, Popovich’s love of tormenting sideline reporters coaching the Spurs will keep him in the NBA.