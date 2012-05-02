Half Of Amar’e Stoudemire’s Hand Was “Hanging Off” After His Fire Extinguisher Punch

Okay, we’ve all had our laughs and our jokes about heat extinguishers and attacking the glass. Crosstown New York even made a shirt out of it. Some are already concluding this fire extinguisher escapade will be to Amar’e Stoudemire what Scottie Pippen‘s Game 3 walk-off in the closing seconds against the ’94 Knicks was to the Bulls’ legend. But to get back to the business at hand, Stoudemire had surgery today to repair a small muscle, and is ruled out for Game 3 while being doubtful for Game 4.

ESPN’s Chris Broussard talked to a source who was near STAT when the big man threw the punch heard round the Twitter world the other night. The source told him:

“He didn’t haul off and punch the glass out of frustration,” Broussard’s source said last night. “He kind of slapped it, but with a closed fist. He said he thought it was plastic instead of glass…Half of his hand was just hanging off. It was really bad. Blood was just squirting out. That’s why they had the paramedics come in, because they thought he might have punctured an artery because of how much blood was coming out.”

Some have speculated his frustration was aimed at never getting the ball. It’s true: through the first two games of the series, Stoudemire took 16 shots while ‘Melo went 15-for-41. But it could be something more. It could be that STAT just hates losing to Miami, and hates Chris Bosh and the whole idea of the Heat’s Big Three (This is reportedly true).

Half of his hand hanging off sounds a little extreme, but hey, I’ve never punched out a fire extinguisher before. Just know that if this source is telling the truth, I highly doubt we see Stoudemire again this season, and after missing most of the playoffs last year as well, New York won’t take kindly to that.

via Complex

Do you think he’ll play again this year?

