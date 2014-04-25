Harrison Twins Bypass NBA Draft, Returning To Kentucky For Sophomore Seasons

Aaron and Andrew Harrison will both bypass the NBA Draft this summer and return to Kentucky for their sophomore seasons, reports Yahoo! Sports. The two 6-5 guards came to Kentucky as hyped recruits and underwhelmed all season until the NCAA tournament. Once there, Aaron became a national sensation with multiple game-winning shots while Andrew proved he’s a legit point guard prospect.

[RELATED: Michigan’s Mitch McGary going to the NBA after failed drug test]

Both players saw their lottery status fall off as the college season progressed, and now neither one is considered a first-round lock. But next year they’ll have more opportunities on yet another stacked Kentucky squad. (Even with Julius Randle and James Young going pro.) This season, Aaron averaged 13.7 points and hit 36 percent of his three-pointers while Andrew averaged 10.9 points and 4.0 assists per game.

Glad to say that I will be back at UK for my sophomore year. #BBN — Aaron Harrison (@AaronICE2) April 25, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Is this a good choice?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.