Report: Hawks Assistant, Quin Snyder, Frontrunner To Become Jazz Coach

Though the Utah Jazz officially parted ways with coach Tyrone Corbin six weeks ago, they’ve remained quiet as the season’s coaching carousel has reached full swing. According to recent reports, however, Atlanta Hawks assistant Quin Snyder has emerged as frontrunner for the job.

Jody Genessy of the Deseret News first reported the news. Also, Jazz assistant Brad Jones has joined a list of candidates that includes Snyder and other reputable names, Genessy writes:

A fourth candidate has emerged in the search for the next Utah Jazz head coach, and he’s a man with strong ties to the organization. Brad Jones is on the short list with former Missouri coach Quin Snyder, longtime NBA coach Alvin Gentry and Bulls assistant Adrian Griffin, according to multiple sources. Although the Jazz still have a tough decision to make, it’s believed that the 47-year-old Snyder remains in the front of the pack.

Snyder, a point guard at Duke University from 1985-1989, has been among professional coaching ranks since resigning as head coach of the University of Missouri in 2006. He joined Mike Budenholzer‘s Atlanta staff after serving as an assistant to CSKA Moscow in 2012-2013, the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011-2012, and the Philadelphia 76ers in 2010-2011. Snyder served as head coach of the D-League’s Austin Toros from 2007-2010, guiding more players to the NBA during that time period than any other coach.

Jones was promoted to an assistant coach for Utah last season. He joined the Jazz in 2012-2013 as a member of the player development staff after leading the Toros, ironically, to the D-League championship in 2011-2012.

