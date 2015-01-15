Report: Heat Are Eyeing Brook Lopez In A Trade

If this rumor had confronted the masses a year ago, everyone would have lost their mind because last year’s Heat team really needed a big man. This year, Miami is obviously without LeBron, and nobody expects them to challenge for much of anything — even in the East. Still, ESPN New York’s Ohm Youngmisuk says the Heat are interested in Nets big man Brook Lopez, one of Brooklyn’s three stars they’re looking to unload in a fire sale before ownership changes hands.

Here’s Ohm by way of Pro Basketball Talk:

Hearing Nets continue to talk to teams about Brook Lopez. Sources say Miami has shown a strong interest. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 14, 2015

The problem lies in coach Erik Spoelstra‘s space-the-floor offense, which the Heat have continued to run despite lacking the world’s best player. Brook is pretty nimble for his size, and has an excellent touch around the basket, but he’s no Usain Bolt, while running the floor.

Still, Lopez is a legitimate scoring threat in the post, capable of demanding a double-team, thereby opening up the court for other players. Plus, he’s only owed $15.7 million this season, pro-rated if he’s dealt before the Feb. deadline, and $16.7 million next year.

For comparison, Deron Williams is owed $19.8 million this season and $21 million next season, and Joe Johnson stands to make close to $23.2 million this season and is owed nearly $24.9 million next year on that ponderous contract he signed to remain with the Hawks (this is when you have to tip your cap to Danny Ferry — regardless of his personal shortcomings — for unloading Johnson at all).

Then again, like Deron, Brook has a 15 percent trade kicker the Heat would have to pay if they pick him up before Feb. 19. We’re not sure Pat Riley wants to incur that contract (despite it being better than Joe or Deron), and the Nets will still need to take back what will likely be $15.7 million plus of dead weight. As Kurt Helin points out at PBT, the Nets could take back Miami’s summer signings of Luol Deng and Josh McRoberts, the later of whom is out for the year, but Deng isn’t likely to act as a fire-starter for a team stuck in mediocrity and the league’s highest payroll.

About the only reason to take in a Nets game these days is to see who Kevin Garnett antagonizes on the court, and even that has grown tiresome.

Dealing Lopez solves none of their deep-seated personnel and cap issues, but aside from the Heat we haven’t heard much other interest in Brooklyn’s three biggest contracts.

If you’re Miami do try and do the deal?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.