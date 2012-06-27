Report: The Houston Rockets Have Moved Up In The Draft From No. 14 To No. 12

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Houston is on the move again, continuing to stockpile the highest value picks they can. After swapping Chase Budinger for the 18th pick in the draft yesterday, Houston has now slid up two spots from No. 14 to No. 12. Samuel Dalembert and the 14th pick will be heading to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for No. 12, Jon Leuer, Jon Brockman and Shaun Livingston.

The move is yet another step in Houston’s supposed attempt to build the trade assets to make a run at Dwight Howard, as they now own the 12th, 16th and 18th picks. But, if the move for Howard does not end up working out, they’ll be in prime position to pick up quite a bit of talent on Thursday night.

What do you think of Houston’s attempts to get Dwight Howard?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.