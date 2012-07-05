Report: Jameer Nelson Is Staying With The Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic may not have the center situation under control, but at least they now know they have a point guard for the immediate future. Unrestricted free agent Jameer Nelson, who has spent his entire eight-year career in Orlando, has decided to return to the Magic, signing a three-year deal worth an undisclosed amount. Nelson spoke to the Orlando Sentinel about the decision:

“I was prepared to go where I needed to go to continue my career, and I think I kind of expressed that to the organization. But I also told them that I would love to come back. Genuinely, I love the city. I love the organization. I’ve learned a lot from the people in the organization. The DeVos family means a lot to myself and my family and it means a lot to me that they always put out a winning product.”

Too bad those winnings ways are almost certain to disappear, as it seems more than likely that Dwight Howard will be wearing a different jersey before the end of the summer.

Was this a good signing by Orlando?

