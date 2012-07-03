Report: Jason Terry Expected To Sign A Three-Year Deal With The Boston Celtics

#Boston Celtics
07.03.12 6 years ago

If Ray Allen ends up signing elsewhere, the Boston Celtics have found his replacement. Former Maverick sixth man Jason Terry has agreed in principle to a three-year deal with the Celtics for the mid-level exception. The reported deal is further proof that Boston is reloading for another title run, as the aging Terry is in the latter part of his career.

Marc Spears of Yahoo! Sports also reports that the Celtics are still interested in bringing back Allen for another title shot. He has reportedly been offered $12 million over 2 years. If Ray Allen does return to Boston, the Celtics will finally have some consistent bench scoring, since only one of Avery Bradley, Ray Allen, and Jason Terry could start.

Boston was initially targeting O.J. Mayo, but his price tag was a bit too high, according to Alex Kennedy of HOOPSWORLD.

Should the Celtics sign both Ray Allen and Jason Terry?

