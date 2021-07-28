Jaxson Hayes, the New Orleans Pelicans’ reserve center who just wrapped up his second season in the NBA, was reportedly arrested early on Wednesday morning after an alleged fight with a police officer led to him getting tased and sent to the hospital. The officer in question was, likewise, hospitalized.

TMZ has the details on what happened, alleging that Hayes, the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, “tried like hell” to prevent the authorities from responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. While the report indicates that the parties involved in the incident “have been uncooperative” with regards to the investigation into the disturbance, Hayes is slated to be booked on charges relating to felony battery of a police officer, as he allegedly got into a fight with the cops that led to him getting tased and the officers calling for help on their radio.

The 21-year-old Hayes was, eventually, brought to a hospital and received “treatment for minor injuries” — it is not clear exactly what injuries he might have suffered during the altercation — while one of the officers who was involved in the fracas whose condition is unknown also needed to go to the hospital.