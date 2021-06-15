A handful of names that are set to make up the United States men’s basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics are starting to get leaked. Earlier in the day on Tuesday, it was reported that Portland Trail Blazers standout Damian Lillard and Golden State Warriors ace Draymond Green committed to joining the roster for this summer’s festivities.

Now, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports has the latest All-Star to toss their hat into the ring. Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics has reportedly given a commitment to head overseas this summer with an eye on helping the United States’ men’s team win its fourth consecutive gold medal.

This would serve as an opportunity at international redemption for Tatum, who was among the players who suited up for the United States at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China in 2019. Tatum suffered a sprained ankle during the tournament, and the U.S. famously finished in seventh place, marking the first time since 2002 that the team failed to medal in a major international competition.

Tatum has grown considerably as a player since then, and this past year, the Celtics’ star had his best all-around campaign in the Association. Tatum averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 35.8 minutes per game.