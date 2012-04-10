Report: Jeremy Lamb Is Going To The NBA

This year’s draft keeps getting deeper and deeper. Even without projected lottery pick Cody Zeller coming out – the Indiana big man decided this morning that he’ll be coming back to school – everyone is still convinced this will be one of the best drafts of the past decade. Now you can add Jeremy Lamb‘s name to the Green Room. The 6-5 UConn wing had an up-and-down year, and helped contribute to a terrible season, at least for the Huskies’ standards. But with a lottery spot calling his name, the kid who was a relative no-name until last spring’s NCAA Tournament couldn’t resist.

CBSSports.com’s Jeff Goodman just tweeted that Lamb will be going pro, with a release from the school on its way.

Physically, Lamb fits the part with a freakish wingspan and a frame that’s bound to fill out (he’s only 19 years old). Athletically, if he’s a 7.5 right now for an NBA wing player, most experts believe he could eventually become a 8.5 once his body completely matures. And while he’s not a great playmaker, he should be able to seek out and find buckets in the pros with his ballhandling and jump shot.

DraftExpress.com has him projected at No. 12 while ESPN.com’s Chad Ford ranks Lamb as the 12th-best prospect.

Was this the right move?

