Report: Jerry Sloan To Resign (Not Re-Sign) Today

After 23 years as head coach of the Utah Jazz, making him the longest tenured coach in any of the four major pro sports, it appears Jerry Sloan‘s career has come to an end. According to a report in the Deseret News, Sloan will resign later today along with his long-time assistant, Phil Johnson. Here’s what’s been reported:
The news comes after the Jazz lost to Chicago in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, where former Jazz players Kyle Korver and Ronnie Brewer helped the Bulls escape Utah with a 91-86 win.
After the game, Sloan didn’t come out of his office for a postgame interview until about a half-hour after his team lost for the 10th time in 14 games.
The Hall of Famer, who usually talks to reporters about 10 minutes after the final buzzer, had been in a discussion with general manager Kevin O’Connor.
“We just had something we had to discuss,” Sloan said, “and we’ll talk to you all later on about that.” A major part of the discussion, however, was the possibility of a trade in the works.
Sloan had signed a one-year contract extension on Monday that would have kept him in Utah through the 2011-12 season. He has 23 seasons of service with the Jazz, making him the longest-tenured coach in any of America’s four major sports.
UPDATE: NBA TV and NBA.com will present live coverage of the Utah Jazz’s press conference from the Zions Bank Basketball Center in Salt Lake City today at 5:00pm EST.
This is terrible, I guess he couldn’t take the poor play of his team anymore. time to chill
Hard to believe he’s leaving midseason like this.
two days ago he showed why he is one of the best coaches ever with an amazing inbounds play that shocked everyone watching, today shocked me so much I had to read it four times to believe it.
Sloan made the pick and roll an art. He took teams that barely had any talent to the playoffs.
MJ needs to package up one of his rings and give it to Jerry as a retirement present.
I’ve read reports that Sloan didn’t actually sign an extension this week. Basically, he told the Jazz that he would return next year on Monday, and the details (as they always are there) would be worked out this offseason.
Apparently, they won’t need to be. Wow.
Damn. I don’t like the Jazz, but truly respected Sloan as he was in a way iconic to the game.
Call me crazy but I think he is the second best coach in the NBA next to Popovich.
Best wishes to Sloan
Not crazy at all. Sloan is the best coach around.
So so so gutted to hear this news. As a life long jazz fan, I am stunned. The NBA is losing a (underappreciated) legend.
Jerry Sloan for COY.
Jazz assistant Ty Corbin is going to replace him. Good luck filling those shoes.
A lot of great coaches left their jobs this year. Larry Brown, Don Nelson, Jerry Sloan… Phil Jackson is up next…
And the coach of the year is obviously Tom Thibodeau.
Not a JAZZ fan but its very sad …..
This sucks. Like him or not, he was an incredible coach and tough as hell.
Dime- You need to start a COY campaign for Jerry. He’s earned it over his career.
I did mention a month or so ago on these boards that I felt the Jazz needed to go in a new direction. It felt, to me, that the game had sort of passed him by.
He is still an incredible coach who always got more out of the players than they had to offer. That is, until the last couple of years. It feels like these recent Jazz teams have severely underachieved.
You gotta respect the hell out of that guy. Somehow I dont think it bothers him not having top tier talent on this team (Williams excluded)but it sure as hell makes the job harder. If he leaves I wonder where he will coach next
I don’t really care much about most NBA coaches and I really dont care much for the Jazz. But I’m smart enough to know Jerry Sloan is/was a great coach. He had success and longevity and seemed to not crap from anyone
wow, this is so wrong. sloan should’ve been named COY long time ago. if phil jackson really retires after this season, i hope lakers get sloan as a coach (not really sure will he ever coach again). if anyone can make lakers play every game like its game 7 of the finals, its sloan
clashing with Deron Williams???
imagine Sloan on the Lakers!
a coach who is great at Xs and Os would really take this team to an even higher level.
I think he or Deron has to go. Logic will say Deron but he probably decided to call it a day. Peace coach Pick and Roll. Much respect!
Its unreal. This is insane. He might just hang it up.
I’m not a Jazz fan but Jerry’s a no-brainer for the Hall of Fame. Bad luck was to blame when it comes down as to why he doesn’t have a NBA title. The only possible knock against him is his clashing with players. I still think he was wrong for dogging Kirilenko a few seasons back. Top flight free agents wouldn’t go to Utah because of the system. Jerry had quality guys like Shandon Anderson but he’d keep them buried. Even DeShawn Stevenson turned out to be a serviceable dude outside of Utah. The system worked but not enough to challenge for titles when Stockton & Malone left.
Fuck Deron.
Damn Sloan started working for the Jazz as a scout before Deron was born. DAMN!
He was tough as a player as well as a coach. I remember reading an interview about his time as a Bulls player and his rep as a good defensive player. He was know for defending Pete Maravitch well and when asked how he did it he said that every time Maravitch drove past him he punched him in the ribs, after a while Maravitch just stopped driving.
You are an absolute fool if you think Sloan can keep the Lakers at a championship caliber team. Just because he is a great X’s and O’s coach who can get (often mediocre but sometimes really good and rarely great) players to over achieve, that doesn’t translate to managing egos. Sloan is clashing with D-Will. What makes you think he could handle (or want to deal with) Artest, Kobe, LA Media, etc…
The dude is stand up. No doubt about it.Not knocking him in the least. BUT! There is a reason he has been in the league for so long and has never won a championship despite having some TRULY great players come through his doors (Stockton, Malone, D-Will)
WOW! I can’t believe it, Sloan has been coaching the Jazz since I was a little kid. I honestly thought the only way he would quit is if had a heart attack on the sideline.
I have a feeling this story is going to get more interesting as it unfolds
D. Will walks on the Salt Lakes barefoot and apparantly doesnt take plays off ever. One of the biggest finger pointers in the show.
I think Sloan would be a good fit and could utilize Kobe as a PG and establish a deadly pick and roll offense with Kobe and Gasol. I wouldn’t get rid of Bynum if Phil is leaving and Sloan is available. If you don’t think this dude could go in and earn the respect of the Lakers you’re crazy. As far as dude not winning rings think about it: The 80s belonged to the Celts, Lakers and Pistons, the 90s belonged to Bulls, Rockets and Spurs, the 2000s belonged to the Lakers and Spurs. All teams with dominant centers and forwards beyond what a small market team like Utah could ever put on the floor. His best teams ran into the GOAT. You can’t knock a dude for not winning a ring especially if he had consistency and put great well prepared teams on the floor.
Chris B.
Sad to hear this news, one of the bes coaches in the league
undoubtedly,
Does this give Deron a coach killer reputation?
LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE STILL GOING ON!
Wow. I just voted for Deron in the Dime poll over CP and Rose two of my favorite points and now I’m reading that Deron basically said it’s me or Sloan. With all due respect to D-Will that’s not a good look player. Can I have my vote back?
What sucks for Utah fans is that they lose one of American sports best coaches of all time and I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised that Deron walks as well in 2012. So to what end was all of this?
Promoman: Sloan’s already in the Hall of Fame.
Having covered the Jazz for 5 of Sloan’s years this is a tough loss for the Jazz and one that will hurt them long term. His press conferences were classics, he made some rookie reporters (moi) feel like idiots when it was deserved.
He never wavered on what he expected from his players, and went nose to nose with the best of them and always was respected by his players and peers.
Should’ve been COY a few times, but the fact that he coached the game the right way was a pleasure to watch in person for the past 22 seasons. Good luck to Jerry.
@24 SayItAintSo
“There is a reason he has been in the league for so long and has never won a championship despite having some TRULY great players come through his doors (Stockton, Malone, D-Will)”
It’s because malone choke in the finals….
Damn shame. Sloan did a great job year after year, unlike some tenured coaches (see Don Nelson) that just coached for a long-ass time and accrued tons of losses (and disgruntled players) with their wins.
Great coach; maybe just time for him to take it easy. Would love to see/hear him doing color commentary for some games now.
@ Mark
My bad. The shock gave me a senior moment.
And just about a few months ago, people were calling DWill the best PG in the L. Today, people are pointing their fingers at him as being the reason one of the most beloved coach in history resigned.
IMO, I don’t know if any of these is true. But the fact that people are actually talking about it, and Karl Malone VERY STRONGLY hinting that he knows something we don’t know really paints a bad picture of Deron.
If it’s true, asshole move.
If not, poor kid.
When will we ever know?