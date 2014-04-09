Report: Joel Embiid Set To Declare For 2014 NBA Draft

After Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports reported that Jayhawks freshman center Joel Embiid would declare for the 2014 NBA Draft, Embiid denied the claim in a tweet to Woj. But now “multiple sources” are telling Adam Zagoria of SNY.tv Embiid plans to announce he’ll declare for the draft in a press conference with Kansas coach Bill Self on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Central time.

Via Zagoria:

Joel Embiid will announce his plans to enter the NBA Draft during a press conference with Kansas coach Bill Self on Wednesday at 2 p.m central time, multiple sources told SNY.tv. “He’s coming out,” one NBA source said. “Shouldn’t be a surprise. He’s a lock for the Top 5.”

DraftExpress.com has Embiid at the No. 2 spot in their most recent mock draft, trailing only his Kansas teammate Andrew Wiggins, who announced he’d declare for the 2014 Draft last month. ESPN’s Chad Ford has Embiid falling to No. 3 in his latest mock, behind Wiggins and Jabari Parker of Duke – who still hasn’t decided on his future after completing his freshman season at Duke.

(SNY.tv)

