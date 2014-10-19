Report: Kawhi Leonard May Miss Start Of Regular Season With Eye Infection

This is awful news. An infection in Kawhi Leonard‘s right eye that’s kept him out of all but one preseason game has spread to his left eye and he’ll miss the rest of the preseason. His return for the start of the regular season against Dallas (Oct. 28) is now in jeopardy. Leonard played 29 minutes in San Antonio’s preseason opener in Berlin, but afterwards complained about an eye infection when the team arrived in Istabul for their second overseas game. He hasn’t played since.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told the San Antonio Express-News’ Mike Monroe, “It is going back and forth between the two (eyes). It’s crazy. Kawhi is still out for 10 more days.”

The Spurs will tip off their 2014-15 regular season on October 28 against the Mavericks, but Leonard’s return by then is in doubt.

The 2014 NBA Finals MVP played 29 minutes in San Antonio’s preseason opener against Alba Berlin in Berlin, Germany. He scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. He hasn’t seen action since then.

However, Leonard was on the floor at the end of shootaround on Saturday before the Spurs took on the Heat, offering some hope the infection will recede in time for him to suit up against Dallas.

Splitter and Leonard were both on the floor at the end of shootaround today, so I'd wager they're getting close(r). Will ask Pop tonight. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) October 18, 2014

Leonard, 23, averaged careers highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals per game during the 2013-14 regular season. He also sported the highest player efficiency rating (PER) of his career (19.4), and shot a career high from the field (52 percent) and from beyond the three-point arc (37.9 percent).

How might Leonard’s absence affect the Spurs?

