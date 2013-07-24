Report: Kenyon Martin Agrees To One-Year Deal With The Knicks

Power forward Kenyon Martin has reached an agreement to re-sign with the Knicks, reports Yahoo! Sports. Martin played 18 games with the team last season, averaging 7.2 points and 5.3 rebounds a night off the bench as he played an enforcer role. Already this summer, the team lost Marcus Camby, Chris Copeland, Rasheed Wallace and Kurt Thomas. They also weren’t able to lure Elton Brand to the Big Apple. Instead, they’ve fallen back on the 6-9 35-year-old forward.

Will K-Mart play a key role in New York? Probably not. He saw his minutes drop to barely 20 in the postseason last year, and his numbers fell to 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. But Martin is one of the team’s toughest players, one of the few who thinks defense first. He’s rugged and intimidating, and should fit in again as the perfect first or second big man off the bench.

The New York Daily News reports that the deal is for one year.

Is this a good move?

