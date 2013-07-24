Report: Kenyon Martin Agrees To One-Year Deal With The Knicks

#New York Knicks
07.24.13 5 years ago

Kenyon Martin

Power forward Kenyon Martin has reached an agreement to re-sign with the Knicks, reports Yahoo! Sports. Martin played 18 games with the team last season, averaging 7.2 points and 5.3 rebounds a night off the bench as he played an enforcer role. Already this summer, the team lost Marcus Camby, Chris Copeland, Rasheed Wallace and Kurt Thomas. They also weren’t able to lure Elton Brand to the Big Apple. Instead, they’ve fallen back on the 6-9 35-year-old forward.

Will K-Mart play a key role in New York? Probably not. He saw his minutes drop to barely 20 in the postseason last year, and his numbers fell to 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. But Martin is one of the team’s toughest players, one of the few who thinks defense first. He’s rugged and intimidating, and should fit in again as the perfect first or second big man off the bench.

The New York Daily News reports that the deal is for one year.

Is this a good move?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagKENYON MARTINLatest NewsNEW YORK KNICKS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP