Report: Kevin Durant Can’t Palm A Basketball

Kevin Durant stands at least 6-10. His wingspan is approximately 7-5, and his fingertips hang less than 10 inches from the rim when he puts his arms above his head. Despite those Gumby-like proportions, though, there’s finally something KD can’t do on the court that some of our reads can – palm a basketball.
— Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) September 29, 2014
We agree with Mayberry; that’s among the most shocking things we learned during the frenzy of media day. So shocking, in fact, that we don’t quite buy it. Here’s a photo of Durant exchanging high-fives with the diminutive Derek Fisher:
Durant’s mitt dwarfs Fisher’s here, confirming the seemingly obvious notion that he doesn’t possess baby hands. And here’s a good shot of the reigning MVP’s hand stretched to near-capacity:
Again, that doesn’t exactly look like the appendage of J.J. Barea.
We still don’t completely buy this absolutely meaningless tidbit. KD’s hands look appropriately large in every photo we’ve seen, and his lack of ability to palm the NBA ball hasn’t stopped him from becoming a deft ballhandler, racking up rebounds, or disrupting plays on defense. But it’s still vexing.
What do you think?
I’m 13 & I can plam a basketball but I’m surprised
KD probably can’t palm it with ease, but I don’t see how it’s possible for a long 6’10 player to not be able to palm a basketball.
Palming is more about strength than length
I think it’s more about length, sorry. Sure some people with smaller strong hands could palm a basketball, but everyone with larger hands can. Therefore, my bet is it’s more about length and that this story is kinda pushing the truth. Maybe he’s not great at palming or can’t palm it as well as others, but I’m sure he can palm the ball.
Doesn’t matter. Reggie Miller couldn’t palm a basketball, it didn’t stop his career. Nor did it stop Steve Francis, Nate Robinson, Rasheed Wallace, Ben Wallace… Etc.
Yeah he isn’t the strongest guy, but his hands are big enough that it doesn’t matter…though it is an insight as to why he struggles to finish in the post with contact and his basket attacks result in flip shots, finger rolls and floaters more than true off the backboard finishes as they require more ball control to get the right english (a la Parker, Rondo, James, etc)
Not shocking, but interesting news…
I do not believe it for a second. I am 5’8″ and have been able to palm a basketball since junior high and I know that Durant can palm a basketball, someone is just looking for a story.