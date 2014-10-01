Report: Kevin Durant Can’t Palm A Basketball

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Kevin Durant
09.30.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Derek Fisher, Kevin Durant (Mark D. Smith, USATODAY)

 

Kevin Durant stands at least 6-10. His wingspan is approximately 7-5, and his fingertips hang less than 10 inches from the rim when he puts his arms above his head. Despite those Gumby-like proportions, though, there’s finally something KD can’t do on the court that some of our reads can – palm a basketball.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We agree with Mayberry; that’s among the most shocking things we learned during the frenzy of media day. So shocking, in fact, that we don’t quite buy it. Here’s a photo of Durant exchanging high-fives with the diminutive Derek Fisher:

Derek Fisher, Kevin Durant (Mark D. Smith, USATODAY)

 

Durant’s mitt dwarfs Fisher’s here, confirming the seemingly obvious notion that he doesn’t possess baby hands. And here’s a good shot of the reigning MVP’s hand stretched to near-capacity:

Kevin Durant (Soobum Im, USATODAY)

 

Again, that doesn’t exactly look like the appendage of J.J. Barea.

We still don’t completely buy this absolutely meaningless tidbit. KD’s hands look appropriately large in every photo we’ve seen, and his lack of ability to palm the NBA ball hasn’t stopped him from becoming a deft ballhandler, racking up rebounds, or disrupting plays on defense. But it’s still vexing.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTLatest NewsOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP