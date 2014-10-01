Report: Kevin Durant Can’t Palm A Basketball

Derek Fisher, Kevin Durant (Mark D. Smith, USATODAY)

Kevin Durant stands at least 6-10. His wingspan is approximately 7-5, and his fingertips hang less than 10 inches from the rim when he puts his arms above his head. Despite those Gumby-like proportions, though, there’s finally something KD can’t do on the court that some of our reads can – palm a basketball.

Most interesting thing I learned today: Kevin Durant cannot palm a basketball. — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) September 29, 2014

We agree with Mayberry; that’s among the most shocking things we learned during the frenzy of media day. So shocking, in fact, that we don’t quite buy it. Here’s a photo of Durant exchanging high-fives with the diminutive Derek Fisher:

Derek Fisher, Kevin Durant (Mark D. Smith, USATODAY)

Durant’s mitt dwarfs Fisher’s here, confirming the seemingly obvious notion that he doesn’t possess baby hands. And here’s a good shot of the reigning MVP’s hand stretched to near-capacity:

Kevin Durant (Soobum Im, USATODAY)

Again, that doesn’t exactly look like the appendage of J.J. Barea.

We still don’t completely buy this absolutely meaningless tidbit. KD’s hands look appropriately large in every photo we’ve seen, and his lack of ability to palm the NBA ball hasn’t stopped him from becoming a deft ballhandler, racking up rebounds, or disrupting plays on defense. But it’s still vexing.

What do you think?

