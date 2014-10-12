Report: Kevin Durant Estimated To Miss 6-8 Weeks With Foot “Jones” Fracture

After practice yesterday, Kevin Durant informed the Thunder he was experiencing “discomfort” in his right foot. After the Thunder looked at the foot in question, the 2014 NBA MVP was diagnosed with what’s called a “Jones Fracture,” which normally requires surgery. After surgery, Durant is expected to miss 6-8 weeks while recovering.

Here’s the statement released by Thunder general manager Sam Presti:

“After practice yesterday, Kevin made us aware of discomfort in his right foot. We proceeded to perform the necessary imaging studies to determine the cause of his discomfort. At this stage, Kevin has been diagnosed with a Jones fracture. Traditional treatment of this injury requires a surgical procedure and recent NBA cases have resulted in a return to play in 6-8 weeks. We are in the process of collaboratively evaluating the most appropriate next steps with Kevin, his representatives, and Thunder medical personnel. Until a course of action is determined, we are unable to provide a timeline specific to Kevin’s case.”

A “Jones fracture,” is a fracture in the central part of the fifth metatarsal in the foot, at the base of the small toe. The end nearest to the foot attachment, where the Jones fracture occurs, happens in the midportion of the foot.

Durant was 4-for-8 from the field for 12 points, four assists, threee rebounds and two steals in a little under 18 minutes of action against the Mavericks on Friday night.

In lieu of KD’s injury, this tweet by NBA.com’s John Schuhmann about the 41 minutes Russell Westbrook played without Kevin Durant last season, seems especially relevant.

Westbrook played only 41 minutes without Durant last season: http://t.co/05Elp26MdV Attempted 35 (!) shots in those 41 minutes. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) October 12, 2014

How will this affect the Thunder?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.