Report: Klay Thompson’s Reps “Frustrated” By Lack Of Max Extension Offer

The ongoing negotiations between the Warriors and Klay Thompson‘s representatives, led by agent Billy Duffy, are entering the final countdown with the deadline for an extension looking next week (Oct. 31). Sources tell Yahoo Sports’ Marc J. Spears, Thompson’s team is “frustrated” they haven’t been offered a maximum deal yet.

Earlier this month, a report said the Warriors and Thompson were $2-3 million apart on an extension and Thompson’s group likely won’t agree to an extension that is a max-level deal, which should pay the 24 year old upwards of $15 million per season. Klay is slated to make $3 million in the last year of his rookie deal for the 2014-15 season.

Thompson’s camp is still waiting for the max offer with Halloween less than a week away, and sources tell Yahoo, they’re growing frustrated said offer hasn’t been forthcoming:

Klay Thompson’s camp is frustrated that the Golden State Warriors haven’t offered a maximum contract in their ongoing extension talks with Friday’s deadline nearing, sources told Yahoo Sports. Thompson is seeking a maximum deal paying upward of $15 million per season, a source said. The Warriors have improved their offer to get in the vicinity but have not offered a full maximum contract, sources said.

Duffy, Thompson’s agent, made headlines earlier this summer when he called Thompson the best two-way two-guard in the Association, and Kobe Bryant sung Thompson’s praises, saying “he has the whole package” after a Lakers-Dubs preseason battle.

The Warriors made headlines when they turned down an offer that including Klay in a proposed trade with the Timberwolves for disgruntled power forward Kevin Love. It’s likely the Dubs would have offered Love a max extension if they had agreed to the trade, so it’s odd to some they’re dragging their feet now. Golden State’s reluctance to offer Thompson a max extension gets even murkier when you take into account the proposed salary cap jump in 2016-17 after the new TV-rights money goes into effect. Locking Klay into a max level deal now means avoiding the possibility of a larger max deal in the future. If they don’t get an extension signed by the Halloween deadline, Thompson will become a restricted free agent next summer.

This past summer, Thompson was the second-leading scorer for the USA Basketball team that captured gold at the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain. During the 2013-14 season, Thompson averaged 18.4 points per game on 44.4 percent shooting from the floor and 41.7 percent on three-pointers. He also chipped in 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 35.4 minutes a night while bring rightfully regarded as an elite perimeter defender with length and quickness to stay with the best two-guards in the league.

Last night, he dropped a game-high 35 points in 35 minutes of 13-for-26 shooting (4/12 from beyond the arc) in Golden State’s 119-112 win their final preseason battle against the Nuggets.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Klay told reporters yesterday, “As far as contract stuff, I try not to worry about it, because then it will affect your game. I’ll just go out there and do what I do, and I know it will take care of itself.”

(Yahoo)

Will the Warriors offer him a max extension?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.