Report: The Knicks Will Hire Tom Thibodeau On A Five-Year Contract

The New York Knicks head coaching search is reportedly on the verge of coming to an end. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks have tabbed former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau to take the reins in the Big Apple. Wojnarowski reports that the two sides are finalizing a five-year deal.

Ever since Leon Rose took over the Knicks’ front office, Thibodeau has long been viewed as a frontrunner for the position. While other names have come into consideration — like current interim head coach Mike Miller and, more recently, Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd — Thibodeau’s name has never seen to gone away whenever a report would pop up about the search.

Thibodeau has a long history with the franchise, as he was a Knicks assistant from 1996-2004. He eventually took over in Chicago for five seasons, then led Minnesota for a year and a half. In his career, Thibodeau has accrued a 352-246 record and has made the postseason in all but one of the seasons in which he’s seen out the year. While revered for his ability to build a team’s defense, he has received criticism over the years for his demanding style and for the workload he puts on players, who oftentimes rack up the minutes played when he’s at the helm.

The Knicks have been in the market for a new head coach ever since David Fizdale was fired in December. Amid the front office overhaul that led to Rose, a longtime agent, taking over as the team’s president, Miller received praise for his job leading the team to a 17-27 record.