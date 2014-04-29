Report: Knicks Looking To Hire Steve Kerr In May

The Knicks are trying to complete a deal to bring Steve Kerr in to coach the team next season, according to an ESPN report. Reportedly, New York would like to finalize it by the end of the first round of the playoffs.

New Knicks president Phil Jackson has worked to convince Kerr this is the right job for him, despite Kerr’s inexperience and the constant dysfunction of the organization. The former Chicago Bull has a close connection with the Zen Master and reportedly relishes the possibility of working underneath the most successful coach of all time in an environment that expects winning under the brightest lights.

“We will keep talking,” Kerr told media members on Sunday before working Game 4 of the Toronto-Brooklyn series. “There is a lot to cover on both sides. This was the first time we’ve talked about the job. It just opened up last week. We’ve got a lot of things to discuss.”

Jackson wants a forward-thinking coach who has a strong, charismatic personality, and despite his skeptics, believes his former player would be the perfect fit to bring the Knicks back to the playoffs.

