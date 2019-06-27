The Knicks Reportedly Don’t Believe Terry Rozier Is ‘Too Far A Step Down’ From Kyrie Irving

Associate Editor
06.27.19

Getty Image

The New York Knicks have been looking to swing for the fences in free agency this summer for years, to the point that it’s weird to think that there’s a chance they strike out. We haven’t even heard any rumblings of a potential Plan B, because all of the rumors out of New York involved superstars flockng to Madison Square Garden.

One such player the Knicks are interested in acquiring is Kyrie Irving, who is viewed as a strong lean to leave Boston and head to New York this summer. The issue is the Nets are considered the favorites to acquire his services, and as such are now also among the favorites to get Kevin Durant.

This means the Knicks should really start working on a Plan B as they would have to look elsewhere for a point guard if they wanted to go in that direction, and according to a new report, another soon-to-be-former Celtic is on their wishlist.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#New York Knicks#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSKYRIE IRVINGNEW YORK KNICKSterry rozier
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP