The New York Knicks have been looking to swing for the fences in free agency this summer for years, to the point that it’s weird to think that there’s a chance they strike out. We haven’t even heard any rumblings of a potential Plan B, because all of the rumors out of New York involved superstars flockng to Madison Square Garden.

One such player the Knicks are interested in acquiring is Kyrie Irving, who is viewed as a strong lean to leave Boston and head to New York this summer. The issue is the Nets are considered the favorites to acquire his services, and as such are now also among the favorites to get Kevin Durant.

This means the Knicks should really start working on a Plan B as they would have to look elsewhere for a point guard if they wanted to go in that direction, and according to a new report, another soon-to-be-former Celtic is on their wishlist.