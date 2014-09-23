Report: Kobe Bryant Played Pickup With Lakers, Looked “Very Good”

Barring a major shock, the Los Angeles Lakers won’t be a playoff team in a loaded Western Conference this season. But the presence of Kobe Bryant complicates matters; he’s made a career of basketball miracles. So though the deck seems stacked against the 36 year-old legend coming off major surgeries in 2014-2015, it would certainly be unwise to count Kobe and his team out entirely. But the Lakers can only surprise if Bryant does, too, a likelihood that seems more realistic given today’s news that he thrived in five-on-five play at a team workout.
That’s all of the information there is at the moment, but it bears reporting nonetheless. Few teams in the league are more directly tied to a single player’s performance than Los Angeles is Bryant’s.
If Kobe defies the odds of aging and injury to perform at his exalted level of 2012-2013, the Lakers will challenge for a lower-rung playoff birth this season. But if 18 seasons of wear-and-tear accelerated by two serious lower-leg injuries rears its head, it will be a long, long year at Staples Center.
We wouldn’t have heard if Bryant performed poorly. That he played well, though, will not only ease concerns of his legions of followers, but likely put a scare into LA’s Western Conference competitors, too.
Is Kobe still elite?
cant wait!!! mamba is back!!! more elite low please!!
I think he can still play at a high level but his best chance at winning six left with Dwight and his remote chance left with Pau. Unless some more deals happen, the Lakers aren’t winning a title.
deals? with Kobe himself taking $25 mil off the salary cap? Come on.
u mean the best chance howard had of winning was kobe
…Kobe isn’t even a shell of his former self. Maybe a shadow. He should retire to the rubber chicken circuit.
How could you say this when you haven’t even seen him play… Last time you saw Kobe in 2013 he averaged 27ppg. What are you basing this comment off of? I don’t get it.
Neither do I. Kobe haters are often devoid of reason or Logic.
Exactly!
…Sports history, fellas. More sports than just basketball–though I believe Greg Oden exemplifies what I am getting at when it comes to the athleticism a basketball player needs.. Oden was a shadow of his former self when he made his comeback. Now, as to my statement about Bryant… Kobe has been so great, such an inspiration as a basketball player and overall sports icon–and he is not getting a moment younger; If I were Kobe, I would retire and find myself a position in basketball with a high profile. I could be wrong, and I hope I am, but time will tell.
I see where you’re going; and this might be true for the T Mac’s and Allen Iverson’s of the world – but Kobe is a different beast than you’ve ever seen. You are comparing him to normal athletes. Lol! Did you really put Kobe and Greg Oden in the same sentence? Kobe is far from normal… Just put your seat belt on!
your post is laughable, as is your knowledge !!!!
With or without legitimate center as long as they play their hearts out they will go places. Sacre may not be a class A center but with the help of his team mates in the post like boxing out will give the Lakers more win.