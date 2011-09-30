Report: Kobe Bryant Reaches Deal To Play In Italy

Even when it comes to rapping, Kobe Bryant has never been scared to fail. To him, trying and failing is nothing. So when talk of him playing overseas came up earlier this summer, we knew it was very possible. If any NBA star was going to look into it, it had to be Kobe. Turkey sounded nice, but it never worked. Then Italy showed up and now it feels right. It feels right that Bryant apparently reached a verbal agreement to play with the Italian club Virtus Bologna.
The deal, which is being reported as “95 percent done”, is for $3 million for the first 40 days of the Italian league season.
ESPN writes:
“We have reached an economic deal,” Virtus president Claudio Sabatini told a local radio station. “There’s still some things to arrange but at this point I’m very optimistic. I would say it’s 95 percent done.”
A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday that the sides have settled on a $3 million contract for the opening 40 days of the Italian league season.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has still not been signed.
Bryant is expected to be in Italy and ready to go by the middle of next week. Is this surprising? On one front it is. But remember, Bryant grew up in Italy and has always been a worldly person, especially early on in his career. Plus, he’s smart enough to fit in pretty quickly. There’s also an opt-out involved which will allow Kobe to return to the Lakers after the lockout is lifted.
Is everyone happy? Maybe… maybe not. Check out what Italian League player, and former USC Trojan Daniel Hackett told ESPN:
“The only way to stop a player that good is with a hard foul and he knows that,” Hackett said. “I’ve got five fouls to commit and they’re going to be the hardest five fouls I’ve ever committed.”
While the contract hasn’t been signed, the agreement is in place. We knew the game would change with this lockout. Now it appears Kobe might be making one of the largest moves yet.
How do you think he will do in Italy?
One of the biggest superstars of the game decides to play overseas… hopefully this puts added pressure on the owners or players (or both)! Time to get a deal done & start the NBA season!
“How do you think he will do in Italy?”
Ummm… he will kill them.
magic johnson played in denmark-robbed the club of a fortune and left after a lackluster effort-good luck,italy…..
this is going to be the breaking point…owners cave…they already gave up hard cap. players come down a little on bri and wed get a deal and full season!
How in the world does this put pressure on the owners? How!?!?!?!
If Kobe even thinks about getting injured or he gets his fingers broken by a scrub like Daniel Hackett (“Only way to stop him is with a hard foul”? You a 6’5 210lb 23 yr old athlete. How bout you have some pride and d up hard and see what happens?)
Anyways, if Kobe gets any kind of injury, the lockout ends the next day. Owners can’t make money if their horses can’t go and players ain’t gettin guaranteed money if they can’t play.
ps. Anybody hear anything about how D-Will is doin in turkey?
Kobe could play in a wheelchair and drop 40 on Hackett. “I’m going to foul him hard”? That’s what you have? You don’t think guys in the NBA, you know, the league that you didn’t get into, are doing that?!
Even if the stars get hurt, how does that put pressure on the owners? Am I missing something here?
If Kobe suffers a horrific injury, wouldn’t all the other stars just pull out and train locally?
IMO, as long as the NBA superstars keep yapping about signing euro contracts that have opt out clauses, they have nothing to worry about. In other words, Kobe is going to sign a contract and then come back as soon as the league starts back up. So all the owners have to do is wait until they get the deal they want and then they get their stars back.
If the nba players decide to all leave and sign long-term contracts overseas, that is the only way owners will feel pressure.
If your wife locks you out of the bedroom, yeah you can go get some from another woman. But as soon as the lockout is lifted you will run back as fast as you can. So as long as she knows you will come running back, she will wait for you to cave in to her demands, knowing those other woman can’t do it like her.
The superstars would have to sign multi-year no opt out clauses, in order for the owners to quickly come off of their demands. If David Stern knew that he’d be without Kobe-Lebron-Rose-Durant-Howard for SEVERAL years, he would offer the union an 85-15 BRI split.
Seriously, like Kobe is going to freak that you are fouling him hard and stop torching you? In reality, it might just turn a “fun” euro vacations into an 81 point Raptor flashback. Then people will finally know who Daniel Hackett is because he will be the guy getting used in the footage from Kobe’s 106 point Italian league game.
Think this is good for Bryant as he has a get out clause if the lock out ends. As others have said above he will beat the hell out of some of the teams, on his own.