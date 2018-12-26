Getty Image

UPDATE: LeBron James is probably not going to miss too terribly much time. According to Shams Charnia of The Athletic, James is day-to-day with his groin injury after everything looked alright with his MRI.

Sources @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be day-to-day after MRI on groin strain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 26, 2018