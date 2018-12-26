The Lakers Reportedly Believe LeBron James’ Groin Injury Will Cost Him A Few Games (UPDATE)

12.26.18

UPDATE: LeBron James is probably not going to miss too terribly much time. According to Shams Charnia of The Athletic, James is day-to-day with his groin injury after everything looked alright with his MRI.

