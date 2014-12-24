Report: Lakers, Mavericks Among Teams Interested In Josh Smith

12.24.14 4 years ago 3 Comments
Wesley Johnson, Josh Smith (Gary A. Vasquez, USATODAY)

 

The Los Angeles Lakers already have one fledgling former star power forward. Why not add another? After winning the amnesty bidding for Carlos Boozer this summer, the purple-and-gold are reportedly in the running to sign the recently waived Josh Smith.

The Dallas Mavericks highlight the list of other suitors for Smith, who’s most likely destination could be the Houston Rockets:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Interesting – and in a bad way for the Lakers.

Just why is Los Angeles so intent on adding mediocre players to play in front of Julius Randle? The rookie’s injury made Boozer’s acquisition irrelevant from a development perspective this season, but Smith’s wouldn’t in 2015-2016. That he could command a multi-year contract and isn’t a fit alongside Randle on the court only adds to confusion gleaned from the possibility the Lakers nabbing Smith.

Los Angeles needs to be thinking about the long-term future – bringing J-Smoove aboard is just more confirmation that its uncomfortable doing so as Kobe Bryant’s career wastes away.

That the Mavericks are interested in Smith makes far more sense. They lack athleticism and a hint of rim-protection behind in the frontcourt behind Tyson Chandler after trading away Brandan Wright in the Rajon Rondo deal, and Smith would provide semblances of both. He’s not an elite pick-and-roll dive man and gets most of his blocks as a weakside defender, but could certainly help Dallas nonetheless – especially if he can play nominal center against smaller teams for brief stretches.

Unlike the Lakers, the Mavericks should be doing everything they can to win now, too. There’s a difference between aggression for the sake of the act itself or actual utility – the interest in Smith of Los Angeles and Dallas is a good example.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSdallas mavericksJOSH SMITHLatest NewsLOS ANGELES LAKERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP