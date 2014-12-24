Report: Lakers, Mavericks Among Teams Interested In Josh Smith

Wesley Johnson, Josh Smith (Gary A. Vasquez, USATODAY)

The Los Angeles Lakers already have one fledgling former star power forward. Why not add another? After winning the amnesty bidding for Carlos Boozer this summer, the purple-and-gold are reportedly in the running to sign the recently waived Josh Smith.

The Dallas Mavericks highlight the list of other suitors for Smith, who’s most likely destination could be the Houston Rockets:

Josh Smith should become an unrestricted free agent at 5pm EST today – however sources close to him say a decision on next team could linger — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) December 24, 2014

Houston, Dallas, Miami, Lakers and Kings are all very much in the game on Smith – all offering things that interest Smith. — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) December 24, 2014

Interesting – and in a bad way for the Lakers.

Just why is Los Angeles so intent on adding mediocre players to play in front of Julius Randle? The rookie’s injury made Boozer’s acquisition irrelevant from a development perspective this season, but Smith’s wouldn’t in 2015-2016. That he could command a multi-year contract and isn’t a fit alongside Randle on the court only adds to confusion gleaned from the possibility the Lakers nabbing Smith.

Los Angeles needs to be thinking about the long-term future – bringing J-Smoove aboard is just more confirmation that its uncomfortable doing so as Kobe Bryant’s career wastes away.

That the Mavericks are interested in Smith makes far more sense. They lack athleticism and a hint of rim-protection behind in the frontcourt behind Tyson Chandler after trading away Brandan Wright in the Rajon Rondo deal, and Smith would provide semblances of both. He’s not an elite pick-and-roll dive man and gets most of his blocks as a weakside defender, but could certainly help Dallas nonetheless – especially if he can play nominal center against smaller teams for brief stretches.

Unlike the Lakers, the Mavericks should be doing everything they can to win now, too. There’s a difference between aggression for the sake of the act itself or actual utility – the interest in Smith of Los Angeles and Dallas is a good example.

