Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers are the team to watch as the NBA’s trade deadline approaches. The Lakers, fresh off of getting annihilated by the Indiana Pacers, have been engaged with talks over the last few days with the New Orleans Pelicans over Anthony Davis. The teams reportedly stopped talking on Tuesday afternoon, but anything can happen between now and 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Before we get to that point, though, the Lakers have other business to attend to in an attempt to upgrade their roster. According to a report by Frank Isola of The Athletic, Los Angeles struck a deal with the Detroit Pistons in which the teams would swap Reggie Bullock and Svi Mykhailiuk.