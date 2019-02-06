The Lakers Will Reportedly Acquire Reggie Bullock From The Pistons For Svi Mykhailiuk

Associate Editor
02.05.19

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers are the team to watch as the NBA’s trade deadline approaches. The Lakers, fresh off of getting annihilated by the Indiana Pacers, have been engaged with talks over the last few days with the New Orleans Pelicans over Anthony Davis. The teams reportedly stopped talking on Tuesday afternoon, but anything can happen between now and 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Before we get to that point, though, the Lakers have other business to attend to in an attempt to upgrade their roster. According to a report by Frank Isola of The Athletic, Los Angeles struck a deal with the Detroit Pistons in which the teams would swap Reggie Bullock and Svi Mykhailiuk.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSDETROIT PISTONSLA LAKERSReggie Bullock

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 9 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 16 hours ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP