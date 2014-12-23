Report: Lakers Refused To Include Julius Randle In Potential Rajon Rondo Deal

The ballyhooed breakfast between Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant didn’t prove as fruitful as Los Angeles Lakers fans hoped. The Boston Celtics star point guard was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks three weeks later, ending a year-plus worth of speculation about his future – the most recent of which centered around the purple-and-gold.

And if this latest report is accurate, it seems the Lakers could have Rondo – if only they were willing to mortgage their future. From Yahoo Sports’ Marc Spears:

The Lakers and Celtics had mutual interest for a Rajon Rondo deal, but the Lakers weren’t willing to give up injured rookie Julius Randle, a source said.

Interesting.

We’re down on Rondo’s present and future, but still realize his value. He’s a borderline top-10 point guard if healthy and engaged on both ends, and is a legitimate star that would bring immediate cachet back to Los Angeles. Rondo’s unique relationship with Bryant makes it easy to believe they could peacefully coexist, too.

But would he have been worth the price of Randle? No way.

The lefty forward has a chance to be an All-Star, and is the only player on the Lakers’ roster that’s a bonafide keeper. Los Angeles’ only other means to future contention is draft picks – hardly a sure thing. And considering that Rondo’s a free agent after this season, holding onto Randle makes even more sense.

It doesn’t matter now, of course, but hypotheticals like this are always fun to entertain.

Would you have parted with Randle, Lakers fans?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.