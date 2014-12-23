Report: Lakers Refused To Include Julius Randle In Potential Rajon Rondo Deal

The ballyhooed breakfast between Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant didn’t prove as fruitful as Los Angeles Lakers fans hoped. The Boston Celtics star point guard was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks three weeks later, ending a year-plus worth of speculation about his future – the most recent of which centered around the purple-and-gold.
And if this latest report is accurate, it seems the Lakers could have Rondo – if only they were willing to mortgage their future. From Yahoo Sports’ Marc Spears:
The Lakers and Celtics had mutual interest for a Rajon Rondo deal, but the Lakers weren’t willing to give up injured rookie Julius Randle, a source said.
Interesting.
We’re down on Rondo’s present and future, but still realize his value. He’s a borderline top-10 point guard if healthy and engaged on both ends, and is a legitimate star that would bring immediate cachet back to Los Angeles. Rondo’s unique relationship with Bryant makes it easy to believe they could peacefully coexist, too.
But would he have been worth the price of Randle? No way.
The lefty forward has a chance to be an All-Star, and is the only player on the Lakers’ roster that’s a bonafide keeper. Los Angeles’ only other means to future contention is draft picks – hardly a sure thing. And considering that Rondo’s a free agent after this season, holding onto Randle makes even more sense.
It doesn’t matter now, of course, but hypotheticals like this are always fun to entertain.
Would you have parted with Randle, Lakers fans?
The Lakers have no pieces, no cap and basically have to build through the draft. Unless it’s a Pau Gasol type of steal, they’d damn well better keep Julius Randle.
Are you that high on Randle’s talent that you think he is a keeper? I think he is nice, but don’t see him developing into anything more than a more athletic Zach Randolph. And don’t get me wrong, Zach is nice, but not exactly on the talent level as Rondo…
No. Given Kobe and Rajon’s tendencies to start shit just because they love being labelled “asshole” that deal would’ve been a disaster. Kobe’s deal is huge and his ass isn’t redoing that deal to help them sign people. Given those circumstances, I’d hold out for better.
Yeah you got it one about Rondo leaving. I could have seen that situation unfolding, so personally would have loved to see the Lakers just wipe out once again.
This is the same thing that holds them back EVERY TIME. Dumb move by the lakers again. You can’t be in “future” mode while being in “win now” mode at the same time! You paid Kobe all this money knowing he only has a short window. So USE THE WINDOW!! Give up the future to win now. ORRRR Don’t pay him the money and go in future building mode! You can’t do both! They refused to give up Bynum for Kidd, Bynum for Garnett, Bynum for CP3, etc etc and lost out on probably another ring or two and for what? Now they’re gonna do that with Randle?
Then again, Lakers still have a chance, provided Rondo doesn’t actually sign any extension at the end of the season. They could get him and keep Randle if Rondo’s essentially only there for this year ’cause he got traded before his free agency
Man feel for you as I take it you are a Lakers fan, but you mirror my thoughts about it being a dumb move by management. Randle definitely offered a lot of great tools before he was injured, but it’s a big ask that he can be future All-Star after he returns, let alone help the team to win a championship before Kobe retires. I’m no no Rondo fan, but watching the Lakers offense, they could’ve used a pass-first guy to get a lot of the Laker Leftovers easy baskets.