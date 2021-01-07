Report: The Lakers Want To Visit The White House Once Trump Is Gone

It’s been a hot minute since NBA teams have made the ceremonial trip to the White House that all teams make after winning a championship. Following the Golden State Warriors’ title victory in 2017, the team made it clear that it had no interest in visiting Donald Trump. After that happened, Trump cemented his status as the most middle school president of all-time by posting that they weren’t invited in the first place.

One person who spoke out against Trump after that happened was then-Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, who famously referred to Trump in a tweet as “u bum.”

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

James’ sentiment that going to the White House was an honor prior to Trump’s arrival in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue must have stuck with him, because according to a new report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James and the Los Angeles Lakers would like to bring it back sometime this season. That’s because Trump will be out of office within the next two weeks, replaced by President-elect Joe Biden.

While Haynes reported that there are logistical issues to this — namely the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — getting recognized by Biden is something the organization would cherish, in part because it was unable to have a traditional title celebration due to the pandemic.

Members of the franchise — from players to management — see it as a pleasure and an honor to have their accomplishment recognized by the incoming president, but reconvening the tradition this season shall depend on logistics, sources said. … The Lakers were unable to celebrate their title among a customary city parade due to the ongoing pandemic, which further adds to the desire to celebrate with Biden, who LeBron James publicly endorsed for president.

The trip, when it has occurred in the past, is traditionally saved for when a team travels to play the Washington Wizards. The Lakers are not scheduled to head to D.C. during the first half of the NBA’s season.