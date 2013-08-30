Report: Lamar Odom Arrested For Suspicion Of DUI; Lakers May Sign Him If He Goes To Rehab

Now there’s another entry in the depressing Lamar Odom drug narrative unfolding in Southern California. TMZ first reported that Odom was arrested early this morning for suspicion of DUI, and is â€” as of this writing â€” being held on $15,000 bail.

According to Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times, Odom was spotted by police driving in a “serpentine manner” at around 50 mph, which is under the speed limit. Jail records show Odom was arrested at 3:54 a.m. and booked into jail in Van Nuys at 5:01 a.m.

According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report obtained by the Times, Odom showed “objective signs of intoxication and was unable to perform field sobriety tests as explained and demonstrated.”

Radar Online, by way of the Philadelphia Daily News, says the Lakers have offered Odom a roster spot if he agrees to check himself into rehab.

An unnamed source told RadarOnline (so take this on a provisional basis) that “the organization and the Buss family are extremely concerned about” Odom.

“The Lakers are a family,” the source said. “And, even though Lamar isn’t currently on their roster, that doesn’t matter, he’s a two-time championship Laker. Lamar needs to go to rehab and he’s been told by the team that if he goes and completes treatment, there’ll be a spot for him.”

If the Lakers really offered a roster spot to Odom, hopefully it’ll convince him to seek help and we’ll be able to see the 2011 Sixth Man of the Year in a Lakers uniform again next season. If not, this story just keeps getting worse and we’re hesitant about where it might end for Odom and his family.

