Report: Larry Bird Steals David West from the Boston Celtics

Now this is kind of funny. As last as this morning, we all thought that David West was signed, sealed and delivered for Boston. But now it appears that Larry Bird has stolen West from their clutches at the last second.

The Legend took care of business by hanging back and waiting for his time to strike. The Celtics had been trying to work out a sign-and-trade to get the former All-Star forward to Boston, and when those talks stalled (allegedly due to not finding anyone to take Jermaine O’Neal, Larry and the Pacers apparently made their move. Marc Stein is reporting that West agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal.

Assuming all things with West are good to go after coming off of major knee surgery, he will immediately start and be a focal point at power forward.

Couple this news with the rumors that Indy is now also trying to land O.J Mayo via trade and it is clear that Larry is looking to be aggressive in improving his squad right now.

