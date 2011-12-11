Report: Larry Bird Steals David West from the Boston Celtics

Now this is kind of funny. As last as this morning, we all thought that David West was signed, sealed and delivered for Boston. But now it appears that Larry Bird has stolen West from their clutches at the last second.
The Legend took care of business by hanging back and waiting for his time to strike. The Celtics had been trying to work out a sign-and-trade to get the former All-Star forward to Boston, and when those talks stalled (allegedly due to not finding anyone to take Jermaine O’Neal, Larry and the Pacers apparently made their move. Marc Stein is reporting that West agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal.
Assuming all things with West are good to go after coming off of major knee surgery, he will immediately start and be a focal point at power forward.
Couple this news with the rumors that Indy is now also trying to land O.J Mayo via trade and it is clear that Larry is looking to be aggressive in improving his squad right now.
Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
OJ could be a great addition since the grizzlies don’t use him as they should. he’s a scorer not a spot shooter, If they want a spot shooter go grab anthony morrow, OJ can come off the bench but they better use him as a scorer, cause right now he’s looking like a shell of his former self!
i may have to get some pacers tickets if mayo goes there.
The Pacers are looking good.
PG-Collison/Hill
SG-Jones/George
SF-Granger/George
PF-West/Hansbrough
C-Hibbert/Hansbrough/Foster
Solid lineup. Well done
Boston really need to go get OJ to intern behind Truth and Jesus
@Balooga
I doubt George (who reportedly grew to 6’10 this summer) will be behind Jones again. Not after that playoff series he had against the Bulls. Dude is a problem waiting to happen.
If the Pacers really end up with West, this could be a major problem for Chicago.
Boozer has no chance at checking West, and Darren Collinson already plays very well with West going back to the Hornets.
Add that to Danny Granger having a lot less responsibility as far as scoring. The Pacers are just as, if not more, dangerous than the Atlanta Hawks and could be that 4th-5th seed in the east playoffs.
Good pick up by Larry Legend. I can’t believe West would stoop the the level of being a back up in Boston, that’s just dumb.
I’m glad Boston got fucked out of a guy, fuck those douchebags.
Good pickup, his footwork on the low block is unreal, guy doesn’t even need to jump. I could see a problem with Hibbert at center.