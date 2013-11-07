Report: Larry Sanders Out Indefinitely After Club Fight

The Bucks got a big victory tonight over the Cavs after Kyrie Irving dribbled the ball off his foot (I know, we’re shocked too). Despite the win, the future of their newly extended big man Larry Sanders is still up in the air as police continue to investigate allegations about his role in a fight at a Milwaukee club early Sunday morning.

We first heard from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which outlined why Sanders wasn’t in uniform tonight during the Bucks’ 109-105 victory over the visiting Cavs.

“It was reported there was an incident. I’m not sure exactly what happened,” coach Larry Drew said. “Right now, it’s under investigation.”

TMJ4 in Milwaukee (by way of EOB) has more on what transpired early Sunday morning:

Police say they’re looking into a huge fight at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning at Apartment 720 on Milwaukee Street, downtown. The I-Team’s police sources say Sanders started that fight while in the VIP room – a fight where Sanders allegedly broke champagne bottles over a man’s head while security tried to break up the fight. He also allegedly punched the man’s brother in the eye. Police spokesman Mark Stanmeyer later said Wednesday that a victim, who is 26 and from Sussex, “told officers that his forehead was cut when he was struck with a bottle during a fight.”

Sanders’ absence didn’t derail the Bucks tonight, but the big man signed a $44 million extension this offseason and the team is expecting him to become their full-time force on the block. In the season’s first week, Sanders has expressed frustration about his limited minutes under new coach, Larry Drew.

Limited minutes are better than none at all, and hopefully Sanders is cleared by police of any wrongdoing and can get back on the court. If not â€” and it’s looking increasingly like that’s the case â€” the Bucks’ season just got a whole lot harder before its even really begun.

