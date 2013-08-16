Report: Larry Sanders Nearing Extension With The Bucks

League sources are telling Yahoo! Sports Adrian Wojnarowski that Larry Sanders is nearing an extension that would pay him $44 million over four years.

Sources also claim the deal could be incentivized with bonuses that push the total amount to $48 million.

The Bucks’ GM John Hammond has made a lot of moves in an attempt to complete a roster overhaul this summer. Brandon Jennings and Monta Ellis are gone and in their place are O.J. Mayo, Brandon Knight and Luke Ridnour â€” though they did miss out on Jeff Teague when Atlanta matched their $32 million offer sheet. They also replaced their interim coach, Jim Boylan, with former Hawks coach Larry Drew.

The 24-year-old Sanders averaged 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in a little over 27 minutes a game last season. He has developed into one of the most lethal shot-blocking entities in today’s game, a must-have for any contender if they want to protect the paint.

Selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2010 Draft by the Bucks, Sanders would have to sign the extension before the October 31 deadline for 2010 rookies.

