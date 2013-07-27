Report: Luis Scola Traded To Indiana Pacers

Luis Scola has been traded to the Indiana Pacers, according to an ESPN.com report. Juan Sebastia, the big man’s publicist, tweeted that the trade will be announced officially tomorrow. Marc Stein reports Phoenix will receive Gerald Green and draft considerations in exchange for the 6-9 power forward.

The Pacers have been after Scola’s talents for the past few years, and see him as the perfect backup behind David West and Roy Hibbert. He’s physical and yet has the ability to step out and shoot jumpers, something all of the Pacers’ big men can do.

