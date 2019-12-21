Report: Luka Doncic Is In Line To Join Jordan Brand On A ‘Lucrative’ Deal

Luka Doncic has been one of the biggest names in basketball through the first few months of the 2019-20 NBA season. Despite the fact that he’s currently out with an ankle sprain, the sensational Serbian’s second season has been nothing short of spectacular, and he’s legitimately catapulted himself into the MVP conversation.

He’s as hot of a name as there is in the league, and he just happens to be a sneaker free agent, too. According to a report by Shams Charania and Tim Cato of The Athletic, though, that is slated to change, as Doncic is in line to become the latest big name to join Jordan Brand’s collection of athletes.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is closing in on a lucrative multi-year endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell me and @tim_cato. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2019

Doncic was unique among younger players, as he had a pre-existing sneaker contract with Nike due to his status as a professional with Real Madrid. That deal, however, expired over the summer, and he’s been wearing shoes from various brands this year. Signing a deal with Jordan Brand does mean that he’s going to remain in the Nike ecosystem, even if he’s trading in the swoosh for a jumpman.

It’s been a big year for Jordan Brand, which signed two of the most promising youngsters in the league to sneaker deals when it inked agreements with Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson, the latter of whom reportedly received the most lucrative rookie deal ever. There’s no word on how much Doncic’s deal will be worth, but it stands to reason that going to make a whole lot of money as a result.