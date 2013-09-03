Report: Michael Beasley Bought Out By The Suns

The Phoenix Suns issued a press release today detailing their decision to buy out the remaining two years of Michael Beasley‘s contract after he was arrested for cannabis earlier this summer.

Earlier today, ESPN’s Marc Stein broke the news that the Suns and Beasley were negotiating a package where Beasley takes less than the $6 million he was owed next season and the guranteed $3 million he was owed in the 2014-15 season.

Beasley was arrested by Scottsdale, Arizona police early in August after finding cannabis in his car after smelling the drug during a routine traffic stop. While not spelled out overtly in their press release, Beasley’s poor attitude and work ethic combined with the arrest to make any future in Phoenix untenable.

Arizona Republic reporter Paul Coro has the specifics on the negotiated sums:

The #Suns buyout of Beasley pays $4.67M (instead of $6M) this year and $2.33M (instead of $3M) next year. The $2.3M is spread over 3 years. — Paul Coro (@paulcoro) September 3, 2013

Beasley had signed a three-year, $18 million deal in July last year, but only $3 million in the final year was guaranteed. Rather than pay Beas another $6 million this year for 10.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG while shooting 40.8 percent from the field, they negotiated the buy out.

Via the Suns’ press release:

The Phoenix Suns waived forward Michael Beasley today pursuant to a termination agreement between the club and him. In accordance with that agreement, the compensation owed to him by the team will be reduced, and the Suns’ salary cap room will be increased for both the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. “The Suns were devoted to Michael Beasley’s success in Phoenix,” said Suns President of Basketball Operations Lon Babby. “However, it is essential that we demand the highest standards of personal and professional conduct as we develop a championship culture. Today’s action reflects our commitment to those standards. The timing and nature of this, and all of our transactions, are based on the judgment of our Basketball leadership as to how best to achieve our singular goal of rebuilding an elite team.” “We have high standards for all of our players,” said Suns General Manager Ryan McDonough. “We expect them to represent the team and the community in a positive manner both on and off the court.”

Hopefully, wherever Beasley land’s next, he’ll figure out the professionalism he’s avoided since he came into the league in 2008. If not, we doubt many GM’s are likely to sign him to even a minimum-level contract for the 2013-14 season.

What do you think?

