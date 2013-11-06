Report: Michael Redd To Officially Announce Retirement

Former second round pick and one time All-Star Michael Redd is all set to officially announce his retirement Wednesday night when the Bucks host the Cavs at BMO Harris Bradley Center. The 34-year-old is a 12-year NBA vet who had a successful career after being drafted with the No. 43 pick by the Bucks in the 2000 Draft.

Injuries are ultimately what ruined the sharpshooting guard who won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Younger fans might not remember just how hot Redd could get from the outside, with a swinging lefty jumper he could get off in a hurry, but which was released at exactly the same point in his follow-through each time.

For his career, Redd amassed almost 12,000 points, the fourth-most in Bucks history, and shot close to 45 percent from the field and exactly 38 percent from behind the three-point arc. For five consecutive seasons, Redd averaged better than 21 PPG, but during the last season of that stretch, in 2008-09, Redd would only appear in 33 games as knee injuries robbed him of his mobility before ultimately ending his career while he was in his prime.

But Redd had a few incredible moments to go along with his consistent scoring. On November 11, 2006, Redd set the Bucks franchise record by scoring 57 points against Utah at the Bradley Center, which broke the previous record of 55 that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar he set back in December of 1971.

Redd also set the NBA record for the most three-pointers in a single quarter when he got hot and hit eight of them in the fourth against Houston in February of 2002.

Redd’s singular ability to score the ball was a natural extension of that lefty stroke, which still looks smooth a few years after we last saw him play an NBA game.

